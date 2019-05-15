Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Gets A Shock

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor left out some pertinent details when he told Adam about his life in Genoa City.

Somebody leaves a picture of Delia at the tack house for Adam (Mark Grossman) to find. Perhaps whoever it was hoped Delia would spark Adam’s memories, but all the photo does is make Adam ask questions, and unfortunately he receives some painful answers courtesy of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson), according to SheKnows Soaps.

It’s terrible to have amnesia and not know anything about your life or your family. However, it’s far worse to have no memories and learn that you accidentally killed a little girl in a hit and run accident and left her to die. That’s what Victoria is forced to reveal to her newly returned brother, Adam. He can scarcely imagine that he is the type of person who would commit such a heinous crime, but Billy is there to tell him every last detail although Victoria is quick to tell Adam the whole thing was an accident.

Unfortunately for Billy, seeing Adam again brings up the heartache from losing Delia, and he’s struggling to keep it together especially since he feels Adam could be a threat to Victoria and his kids. He even goes so far as to try to keep Adam a certain distance away from himself and Victoria.

What do you think will happen to Christian now that Adam is back? #YR pic.twitter.com/GeSkUaj7Mx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 15, 2019

Adam turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) in despair, but she reassures him that the Adam she knew wanted to learn from his mistakes and become a better person. Of course, being responsible for the death of his sister’s step-daughter is a huge thing to come back from. Sharon believes he can do it, though.

At this point, Adam knows that he’s Christian’s biological father even though Nick (Joshua Morrow) is raising him as his own. For years, Nick believed that Christian was his and Sage’s son, but it turns out that Christian belonged to Sage and Adam. However, that didn’t keep Nick from fighting Victor (Eric Braeden) tooth and nail last year to retain custody of his son when Victor sued to get the rights to raise Christian himself.

It’s possible that Adam will decide he needs to be a father to Christian to help atone for what happened with Delia. Just wait until he realizes that his son, Connor, is out there somewhere on the run with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who The Inquisitr reported will return to Genoa City next month. Things will get dicey as Adam learns more and more about himself, regardless if he regains his memories or not.