Ariana Grande Faces Lawsuit From Paparazzi For Posting Photos Of Herself On Instagram

PetaPixel reports that Ariana Grande — who has previously taken a stand against “greedy photographers” — is being sued for posting pictures of herself on Instagram. The photos reportedly belong to New York-based paparazzi photographer Robert Barbera, who claims that they were posted without his permission.

The photos were posted in August 2018 and show Grande leaving a building while dressed in white and holding a bag displaying the word “Sweetener” — the name of her fourth studio album. Barbera is seeking $25,000 for each of the photos or the profits that Grande earned from posting them to Instagram. Before it was taken down, the post reportedly racked up 3,392,079 likes.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Sunday, Grande doesn’t own the rights to the photos.

“Barbera is the author of the photographs and has at all times been the sole owner of all right, title and interest in and to the photographs, including the copyright thereto. [Grande] infringed [Barbera’s] copyright in the Photographs by reproducing and publicly displaying the Photographs on the Instagram Page.”

“[Grande] is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photographs,” it continued.

Ariana Grande is facing a copyright lawsuit after posting photos of herself on Instagram that a photographer has claimed she had no legal right to share. @OxygenCrimeTime — Oxygen (@oxygen) May 15, 2019

In more positive news, The Inquisitr reported that Grande recently became the new face of French luxury fashion and perfume house Givenchy, which called the Grammy award-winning pop singer a “strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style.”

The “Problem” singer released a statement afterward saying that she was proud to be a part of the Givenchy family, and said that she loved the brand’s clothing and the happiness it brings to the people who wear it.

Loading...

“I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

Grande will reportedly appear in Givenchy’s 2019 fall and winter campaign, which is set to be revealed in July. The move puts Grande in the ranks of Julia Roberts, Rooney Mara, and Naomi Campbell, all of whom represented the brand at one point.

But Grande isn’t stopping there. She also has plans to create her own fashion and beauty empire and trademarked “Thank U, Next” — the name of her fifth studio album — in April so she can market perfumes and body wash. Given her track record, it appears that the 25-year-old pop star is living up to her title as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people.