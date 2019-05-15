Tiger Woods Was Finally ‘Tamed’ By Girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is fresh off his April Masters win, his first major title in 11 years, and his friends are crediting his girlfriend Erica Herman for “taming” the golfer and aiding his comeback, according to Page Six.

“She’s been 100 percent supportive, when he was down with his health and all that stuff,” Arjun Atwal, a friend of Woods and fellow golfer told the tabloid.

“When an athlete or man in any walk of life has support from his partner, or vice versa, you end up doing well. Or as well as you can. And when Tiger does as well as he can, he usually beats everyone.”

Herman and Woods have been dating since 2017. However, their relationship was thrust into the spotlight after Woods passionately kissed her after his momentous win. The pair originally met when the New Jersey native was in college at the University of Central Florida. As a side job, Herman waited tables at a bar Woods is known to frequent.

Herman stayed in touch with Woods, and he even chose her to be his director of operations when he opened his own restaurant, The Woods, in 2015.

The restaurant–as well as Woods and Herman–is currently facing a wrongful death suit by the family of a man who was killed in a drunk driving collision after becoming intoxicated at the establishment, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Sources said that employees at The Woods knew that Herman had a particularly close relationship with Tiger.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

However, an anonymous source shaded the long-standing relationship between the famous golfer and his lady love, in another scoop by Page Six.

“Erica’s been chasing Tiger around like a puppy for close to 10 years. I’m not sure if his wife knew, but I’m not sure how she couldn’t know.”

At the time, Tiger was with wife Elin Nordegren. His relationship came to an end when the tabloids broke the story of his extramarital affair with club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Nordegren famously smashed the back of Woods’s car with a golf club after finding out about his infidelity.

Unfortunately, Rachel Uchitel was not the only time Woods cheated on his wife; after the initial scandal, it soon emerged that he had been with dozens of women. The scandal also cost Woods several lucrative contracts.

The low in his personal life seemed to affect his golf game, and in 2015 Woods fell outside the world’s top 100 players for the first time since 1996.

Woods’s ultimate low was in 2017 when he was found asleep in traffic, having taken a combination of Vicodin, Xanax, and Ambien.

Atwal claims that Herman was Tiger’s “rock,” having both history with and loyalty to him, as the golf titan struggled to regain his image and career.

Golf historian and author Martin Davis agrees with Atwal.

“Throughout golf history, the better half or the wives have been ­really important to the success of some of the major pros.”

Davis believes that Woods’s healthy relationship has helped him come back to being the top player in the world.