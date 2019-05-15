American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Wows Her Fans With New Bikini Snapshot

American fitness model Anna Katharina is famous among her 850,000-plus Instagram followers for her stunning swimsuit pictures and even though the model shares them very often, every new picture becomes an instant hit.

The 27-year-old model recently posted a bikini snap which not only sent a wave of excitement among her fans but also made other Instagram scrollers stop in their tracks. In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a skimpy teal-colored bikini with white borders that allowed Anna to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage as well as her enviable thighs.

The beautiful model let her blonde hair down, wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with a cap to pull off a sexy yet chic look. She posed while sitting on a sun lounger and wrote in the caption that the bikini is from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova.

The model also opened up about her insecurities and wrote in the caption that she always used to crop her legs out of her pictures because of their thickness. The model felt that her thick legs made her look like a linebacker. However, as she realized that all body types are pretty — whether one is thin, thick or everything else in between — she decided not to crop her legs out this time.

The picture in question racked up more than 16,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted on Instagram. And that’s not all, as fans left more than 330 comments on the snap to praise the model for her ideal figure and reminded her that she is perfect.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that “thicker legs make women look like goddesses,” whereas another one wrote that Anna has the best figure in the world. Another fan said that Anna should never crop her legs out because she has amazing legs, adding that she is “an absolutely stunning lady top to bottom.”

Anna has not only been a famous Instagram model but she has also been featured in various publications like Viva Glam, B-authentique, and TransWorld Motocross. In fact, Anna was the very first winner of Viva Glam magazine’s model search. In an interview with the outlet, Anna revealed that she was still studying when she started modeling and it was a bizarre experience for her to go back to school after modeling.

She even said during her casting, she felt very nervous because she had never modeled before and that she was “a nerd on the inside,” and becoming a glamour model was something that her inner, geeky self was unable to soak in.