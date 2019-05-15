Wendy Williams Reportedly Closing The Addiction Support Foundation She Started With Kevin Hunter

Talk show host Wendy Williams announced on her show on Wednesday that she would be dissolving the addiction support foundation she launched with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

Williams and Hunter founded The Hunter Foundation in 2012. The non-profit organization’s mission was to build alliances with public and private organizations that stop the cycle of drug addiction through prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.

While the foundation’s website is still presently online, Williams said the foundation would no longer offer any services. However, she remained “committed to helping others in the struggles of life,” The Daily Mail reported.

Williams said in a statement that while accepting the “new reality” of her life, many things had changed, “including the dissolution of The Hunter Foundation,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

In March, just before Williams announced she was filing for divorce from Hunter, the celebrity announced the foundation formed a partnership with T.R.U.S.T. to establish a substance abuse hotline.

This year has been a particularly rough one for Williams, who found herself living in a sober house before filing for divorce. While she was trying to get a handle on her sobriety, rumors about her husband’s mistress giving birth to his child ran rampant on the internet. Hunter reportedly admitted to the rumors and vowed to make right some of the wrongs he had committed, People magazine reported.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said.

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Hunter, formerly an executive producer for The Wendy Williams Show, left the production in April. While he may have offered Williams an apology, that did not stop him from reportedly filing for alimony and child support for their son Kevin Hunter, Jr, who is 18, Page Six reported.

Loading...

Wendy Williams has decided to pull the plug on The Hunter Foundation, her non-profit, which she began with estranged husband Kevin Hunter.https://t.co/du5YGyS3Ob — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 15, 2019

Williams, who has been candid with her own addiction, has also been straightforward about the recent troubles she experienced in her marriage. Earlier this month, she addressed women who knowingly have affairs with married men, saying there was a “hot place in hell” for them, per Page Six.

In April, Williams said on her show that living in the sober house helped her face all of the issues in her life, including her troubled marriage, according to Page Six. She said laying in bed with no TV, staring at four walls forced her to take charge of her life.