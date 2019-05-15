Instagram Model Charly Jordan Titillates Her 2.1 Million Followers With New Topless Pic

Instagram model Charly Jordan knows the art of teasing her fans with racy pictures, frequently leaving them asking for more. It is for this purpose that she posts skin-baring pics on her Instagram account almost every week.
Following her racy pic-posting ritual, the model took to her page and shared two topless snapshots which sent a wave of excitement through her fans. In the first share, the 20-year-old hottie could be seen staring right into the camera lens as she posed for an up-close photo. She censored her assets with the help of her arm so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.
In the second snap, the model was featured lying on a bed, covering her nipples with her palms. She opted for lots of delicate jewelry and wore a full face of makeup — one comprised of a pink lipstick and a bronze eyeshadow — to pull off a glamorous look.
The model wrote a long, somewhat unrelated caption to go with the picture, wherein she talked about traveling the world, learning about different cultures and religions, and how difficult it is to make people look at things from other perspectives. She suggested her fans take hearsay “with a grain of salt,” and only “trust their own eyes and ears.”
As of this writing, the pictures in question have garnered more than 215,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. While many of her fans engaged with the model and replied to her meaningful caption, others focused on the generous show of skin and showered the model with various complimentary comments. Some of these comments were very explicit in nature.
Starry eyed baby ???? These past two and a half years I traveled the world. Met people, saw things, and learned things I never thought I’d be able to. I still have a lot more to learn, but the crazy thing about seeing and learning is you can’t unsee or unlearn. I can no longer be blind or ignorant to other cultures, other religions, other lifestyles. To know what’s real and not real. A blessing and a curse ✨ but only a curse because I constantly wish I could make people understand. I will say the #1 thing I struggle with is listening to people talk about things that they don’t know for sure. The he said she said, political drama, I heard so and so BS. People waste hours of their lives talking about things that could be totally false ???? So…remember to take everything with a grain of salt and trust your own eyes and ears ????
Apart from the set of topless pics, Charly also treated her fans to some gorgeous images of herself wherein she could be seen donning a black lace bra, one which allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts. She wore a full face of makeup for this snapshot, and opted for some drop earrings. The stunner also let her tresses down, keeping the look both stylish and sexy.
The hot model informed her fans, via the caption, that she would be heading to Vegas on Wednesday, May 14. She also informed them that she’d soon be sharing some videos from the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) — an annual electronic dance music festival. The EDC is a flagship festival event which is held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Good morning my love bugs ❤️ road tripping it to Vegas later tonight ???? headed to @edc_lasvegas ✨ so excited to make a video for my favorite festival from my home town! And excited to share the magic with all of you! Do you guys like when I make festival or travel videos better? I love both! ????
She informed her fans that EDC is her favorite festival because, according to an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly is also a professional DJ. Famous Birthdays also mentioned that Charly grew up in Las Vegas, along with her six siblings.