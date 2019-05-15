Instagram Model Charly Jordan Titillates Her 2.1 Million Followers With New Topless Pic

Instagram model Charly Jordan knows the art of teasing her fans with racy pictures, frequently leaving them asking for more. It is for this purpose that she posts skin-baring pics on her Instagram account almost every week.

Following her racy pic-posting ritual, the model took to her page and shared two topless snapshots which sent a wave of excitement through her fans. In the first share, the 20-year-old hottie could be seen staring right into the camera lens as she posed for an up-close photo. She censored her assets with the help of her arm so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

In the second snap, the model was featured lying on a bed, covering her nipples with her palms. She opted for lots of delicate jewelry and wore a full face of makeup — one comprised of a pink lipstick and a bronze eyeshadow — to pull off a glamorous look.

The model wrote a long, somewhat unrelated caption to go with the picture, wherein she talked about traveling the world, learning about different cultures and religions, and how difficult it is to make people look at things from other perspectives. She suggested her fans take hearsay “with a grain of salt,” and only “trust their own eyes and ears.”

As of this writing, the pictures in question have garnered more than 215,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. While many of her fans engaged with the model and replied to her meaningful caption, others focused on the generous show of skin and showered the model with various complimentary comments. Some of these comments were very explicit in nature.

Apart from the set of topless pics, Charly also treated her fans to some gorgeous images of herself wherein she could be seen donning a black lace bra, one which allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts. She wore a full face of makeup for this snapshot, and opted for some drop earrings. The stunner also let her tresses down, keeping the look both stylish and sexy.

The hot model informed her fans, via the caption, that she would be heading to Vegas on Wednesday, May 14. She also informed them that she’d soon be sharing some videos from the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) — an annual electronic dance music festival. The EDC is a flagship festival event which is held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She informed her fans that EDC is her favorite festival because, according to an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly is also a professional DJ. Famous Birthdays also mentioned that Charly grew up in Las Vegas, along with her six siblings.