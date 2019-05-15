Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s Alleged Mistress, Returns To The Public Eye

Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s alleged mistress, is not letting rumors chase her into hiding. The former model and current Marchioness of Cholmondeley is opening up the palatial estate she shares with husband David Rocksavage for a summer art exhibition, according to British high society magazine Tatler.

The move was somewhat surprising, as Rose has been the subject of intense media scrutiny since rumors of her “falling out” with the Duchess of Cambridge first hit headlines earlier this spring.

However, a story about a rural rivalry soon morphed into something far more sinister after Prince William threatened legal action against the British tabloids for the seemingly innocuous story. Reporters soon were theorizing that Prince William and his pretty neighbor had engaged in an affair.

Giles Coren, a reporter for The Times, seemed to confirm the rumors in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Yes, it is an affair. I haven’t read the piece but I know about the affair. Everyone knows about the affair, darling.”

Soon afterward, it alleged that Prince William had ordered a media blackout on the issue. This seemed to be confirmed on Twitter again, yet this time by Nazir Afzal, who is not only an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) but also a national advisor to the Welsh government.

A little while ago I overheard 2 very senior media people talking about #PrinceWilliam in what they thought were hushed tones, but it wasn’t! The question that a media blackout has been imposed is a real one & should – whatever the allegations – be a concern to us all — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 24, 2019

Soon, the allegations of Prince William’s affair went viral on Twitter, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Throughout the ordeal, the Cholmondeleys stayed quiet and remained out of the spotlight. The return of the aristocratic couple to such a public event makes for a decisive change in behavior. Gossip website She Knows suggests that it is a move to show innocence: the couple is willing to host an art exhibition because there is nothing to hide.

However, it also brings up other possible complications. The Cambridges have been guests at the Cholmondeley’s estate, Houghton Hall, before. It remains to be seen whether William and Kate will show up to the exhibit to support their friends or if they will avoid the couple.

This is not the first time the Cholmondeleys have opened up Houghton Hall for an art exhibition; in fact, the pair have done so semi-regularly since 2013. Featured artists have included Richard Long in 2015, James Turrell in 2017, and Damien Hirst in 2018.

This year, they are featuring famous sculptor Henry Moore. On the Houghton Hall website, Lord Cholmondeley has expressed his delight at being able to showcase the famous artist.

“It is a great accolade for Houghton to have the Henry Moore Foundation involved in this year’s exhibition. We feel honored that the Foundation are lending such a range of important work and have agreed to curate the show for us.”

The exhibit will be open through September 29.