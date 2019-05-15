Niykee Heaton Sets Instagram Ablaze With Eye-Popping Photo Of Her Post-Detox Body

Niykee Heaton recently did a full body detox for seven days, and she shared the stunning result with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the singer and model took to the social media platform to share a racy post of herself in bright scarlet lingerie that puts her voluptuous but slimmed down figure on full display.

In the photo, the 24-year-old singer is posing with her torso facing the camera as she dons a two-piece lingerie set consisting of an underwire bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders, which accentuate her buxom figure by pushing her chest up and back. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit rather high on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass physique by showcasing her itty-bitty waist and wide, full hips, which puts on quite a display for the onlooker.

The singer is standing in front of a white wall with her legs slightly apart in a pose that further showcases her strong legs and the toned muscles of her body. While her body is facing the camera, Heaton has her face turned to the side in a way that partially conceals it. With her signature bangs, the singer is wearing her dirty blonde hair in perfectly straight strands that cascade down all the way to her waist.

While it is hard to see her face, Heaton appears to be wearing a nude shade on her lips, which allows the focus to remain on her body and lingerie.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Heaton shared with her almost 3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 115,000 likes and just shy of 700 comments within a few days of being up. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the singer took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and share their own experience of her detox product.

“JUST GOT THE 7 DAY DETOX, LETS GOOOO! You kill it girl!” one user raved.

“Need this bod ASAP,” another one chimed in.

As the singer and entrepreneur does pretty often, she used her post to promote her website, NATURYL by NBK, which Heaton launched in 2015. According to a 2015 report by Complex, the singer found sudden fame when her acoustic cover of Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa,” which was filmed in her childhood bedroom, found its way to WorldStar where it was viewed more than 1 million times.