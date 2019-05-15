Alyssa Milano, Abortion-Rights Activist Who Called For A Sex Strike, Says She’s ‘Pro-Life’

'I don’t think there’s a human on the planet that is not pro-life,' she said.

Actress and outspoken abortion-rights activist Alyssa Milano raised eyebrows on Tuesday night when she said on Cuomo Prime Time that she is “pro-life,” Yahoo Entertainment reports.

For decades, the national conversation about abortion has generally used the term “pro-choice” to describe people who support keeping abortion legal, and “pro-life” to refer to people who want to see abortion made illegal.

Milano, however, says that those colloquial shorthand terms paint the wrong picture, particularly when it comes to the pro-choice side. Specifically, she said her side supports life: the lives of women who must carry babies to term in states where abortion is effectively illegal.

“I don’t think there’s a human on the planet that is not pro-life. Nobody wants to get an abortion. Nobody. We are all pro-life. But there are circumstances that we cannot avoid. There’s the mother’s health.”

In recent weeks, as reported by The Inquisitr, several states, most recently Alabama, have passed restrictive abortion laws that effectively ban abortion in their states. Alabama’s law is so restrictive that it doesn’t even include exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Another such state is Georgia, where Milano is filming her Netflix show Insatiable.

Milano says that those laws will disproportionately affect poorer women and women of color.

“I feel like any woman of privilege that lives in one of these states, if this goes through, they’re gonna be able to travel to a state to get safe reproductive healthcare. But for the women of color, for the women who are marginalized, for the women that are low-income communities, for the women that are most at-risk, these bills are gonna be catastrophic.”

This is my daughter. Her rights are human rights. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/CHWeyfr4tM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 15, 2019

Back when Georgia passed its own restrictive abortion bill, Milano suggested that the TV and movie industry boycott filming in Georgia, where generous tax breaks have brought in production units from several TV shows and movies, including Insatiable.

As Fortune reported at the time, Milano suggested that doing so would put pressure on the state to reconsider. However, as Fortune notes, the industry largely seems disinclined to stop producing in Georgia.

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Milano called for women across the U.S. to engage in a nationwide “sex strike” until women everywhere have reclaimed their reproductive rights. The Chicago Tribune notes that, though perhaps well-intentioned, Milano’s suggestion is gaining no traction and also ignores the fact that sex “is not just a heterosexual male endeavor.”