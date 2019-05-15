Beth Chapman Contradicts Dog The Bounty Hunter On ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere Date

It’s unclear when Dog’s Most Wanted, the new show from Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, will hit television. And to make matters more confusing, both of the fugitive trackers have publicly suggested different release dates for the series.

Per Blasting News, Beth spoke at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, on Mother’s Day. Much of the speech surrounded her ongoing battle with cancer. But before she gave her speech, Dog introduced her — and during his speech, he said that Dog’s Most Wanted is airing in October.

“Happy Mother’s day. So, first up I want to introduce you… we have a new show called Dogs Most Wanted, airing in October on WGN.”

After the event, Beth took to Twitter to address the show’s release, and claimed that it wouldn’t be released this year. She even directly addressed a fan that suggested the show was set to release in October, providing conflicting information — which has left fans confused.

Not only that, fans are worried for Beth’s health, as she even asked one user where they had heard of an October release for the show. Although it’s possible that Dog revealed the wrong release date, the fact that she has no memory of him mentioning it in his speech may be concerning to some.

As The Inquisitr reported, Chapman used her Mother’s Day speech to talk about what it was like to be a young, unmarried mother at 17 years old. She also spoke of her experiences in being a part of a strictly religious family when she was younger. According to Beth, a crucial point in her life came about when she was asked by a group of church elders to apologize to the congregation for getting pregnant. This request pushed her to leave her family, and to deliver her child on her own, without their help. Beth shared more details about that time of turmoil in her life.

“Nobody means to go out and shame a single mother, they just feel that. It’s harder for them to get by, it’s harder for them to get a place to live, it’s harder for them to feed their child. It’s hard. And they feel shame and they feel depressed and a lot of people have lots of guilty feelings because of the things they can not give their children. I was one of those.”

There is no announcement about our show being this year ! https://t.co/MmhwqCbWaa — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 13, 2019

However, Chapman still relies on her faith to guide her through her life, and suggested that it was one of the reasons she decided to stop chemotherapy treatments. For her, cancer was another lesson on top of being in jail, struggling with addiction, and losing a child. She said that deciding to forgo chemotherapy is her test of faith. Beth Chapman was unapologetic about her decision, remarking to the congregation that chemotherapy wasn’t for her.