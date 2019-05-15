‘Playboy’ Model Amberleigh West Goes Topless In New Risque Video

American bombshell Amberleigh West is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body on Instagram. The Playboy model recently took to her page and sent a wave of excitement among her ardent admirers by posting a new video – one which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

The video not only left Amberleigh’s followers’ jaws dropped but also immediately caught the attention of those who landed on her page while scrolling through Instagram’s newsfeed. In the video, the 27-year-old hottie could be seen sitting in the helmsman cabin of a boat and operating the helm with her feet.

However, what titillated her fans was the fact that the model wore nothing at all except for a black thong. The model struck a side pose and covered her nipple with her palm so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

Amberleigh let her slightly damp tresses down but as her face couldn’t be seen in the picture, it couldn’t be ascertained whether she wore makeup or not.

As of the writing of this piece, the video was viewed more than 463,000 times and garnered more than 470 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexy body and persona, calling her “the hottest model on the planet,” “incredibly sexy,” “goddess of beauty,” and “breathtakingly beautiful.”

One fan said that he is totally in love with the model, while another one opined that he has never seen anyone hotter than Amberleigh on Instagram.

Apart from the risqué video, the hottie also treated her fans to a bikini snapshot wherein she was featured flaunting her cleavage, her taut stomach, and sexy legs. And as she opted for a makeup-free look, fans immediately fell in love with the pic, liking it more than 37,000 times and leaving 200-plus comments to praise her beauty.

Fans got particularly excited as Amberleigh started replying to each comment individually, which prompted them to ask more and more questions. As the number of comments grew, the model naturally couldn’t interact with her fans for too long, but the brief engagement greatly encouraged them to leave more comments because it proved that Amberleigh, unlike many other models, actually reads the comments.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Amberleigh was featured in Playboy magazine’s closing nude edition wherein she joined the ranks of 30 iconic women who have made it on the covers of the magazine and nude in the centerfolds. These women include Marilyn Monroe, Darine Stern, and Kim Kardashian, among others. Amberleigh was one of the final two playmates to pose nude for the magazine. The other model was Kristy Garrett.