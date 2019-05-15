Lisa Rinna Reacts To Fan Who Says They Won’t Watch ‘RHOBH’ If Lisa Vanderpump Is Fired Or Quits

Lisa Rinna doesn't see why fans are contacting her!

Lisa Rinna was recently faced with a mean comment from a viewer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Instagram.

As Lisa Vanderpump continues to appear on the series’ ninth season only in scenes without the rest of the cast, a fan confronted Rinna on Instagram by telling the former soap actress the Bravo TV reality series would not be “interesting” without Vanderpump.

“You should be mad at her for refusing to film the show. Not my problem,” Rinna wrote back to the fan.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump quit filming the show with her co-stars after her confrontation with Kyle Richards at her Beverly Hills home. During the women’s chat, Richards told Vanderpump that their co-stars were convinced she had leaked a story to Radar Online and later offered a different story, denying the report, to TMZ.

Although Vanderpump has been estranged from the entire cast ever since, a source recently confirmed she’s received tons of support from her many fans, some of whom have informed her that they quit watching the show due to the drama surrounding the leaked story.

“Lisa Vanderpump is truly amazed at how many fans have rallied to support her amidst her ongoing feud with the cast,” an insider told Hollywood Life on May 14. “She gets stopped everywhere by people who tell her they’ve stopped watching because of what’s going on.”

“Lisa truly knows she’s an integral part of the show and she’s had such a hard year, so it’s comforting for her to know that even though she chose to stop filming with the other ladies late last year, her fans and the public are understanding,” the insider continued.

While some members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast have suggested that they would be willing to move forward with Vanderpump if she admits to playing a role in the Radar Online story, the insider said she’ll never admit to having anything to do with it because she wasn’t involved.

Vanderpump has been appearing on the show in a full-time role since it began airing in 2011 and is also featured on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is filmed at one of her restaurants in Los Angeles.

To see more of Rinna, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.