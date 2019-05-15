Prince William & Prince Harry’s Relationship Allegedly On The Mend Due To Baby Archie

Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, are said to be interested in mending the alleged rift between them following the birth of Harry’s first child, son Archie.

According to People, Princes William and Harry could be ready to put their differences aside for the sake of their children.

While Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently welcomed their first child, baby Archie Harrison Mountbatton-Windsor — William and his wife, Kate Middleton, share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The brothers reportedly want their children to have a close relationship with each other, and that can seemingly only happen if William and Harry decide to work through their own issues.

“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship. The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on,” a royal insider remarked.

The brothers are now serving very different roles in the royal family. William is on course to be the future king, while Harry will likely never take the throne, and has become passionate about his own issues.

Since Harry’s marriage to Meghan, the brothers have split their offices and their households. Prince Harry and his wife have even started their own Instagram page.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate continue to live with their children. Meghan and Harry now live at Frogmore Cottage, along with their newborn baby boy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, parenting expert Richard Conway recently told The Daily Mail that he believes baby Archie will also help bridge the gap between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Loading...

“The arrival of any new baby will bring a warmth to the family like no other, uniting them to [sic] together to welcome the newborn. Although the royals are a bit different from the rest of us it will undoubtedly be the same for them, even if Meghan and Kate have a tense relationship,” Conway stated.

Conway added that — because Kate and Meghan were raised in a different environment than their royal husbands — they’ll both learning what it means to raise children inside the confines of the royal family. They may need each other to help them get through it all.

Those interested in the royal family are hoping to see the brothers — and their wives — mend fences in the future.

Fans can see more of the royal family by following Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on their Instagram pages.