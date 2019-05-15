Selena Gomez Displays Her Toned Body, Modeling Her New Puma Collection

Selena Gomez flaunted her toned abs in photos from her second Puma athletic wear collection on Wednesday. The 26-year-old looked confident while showing off her svelte figure as she modeled some of the pieces from the new collection.

In promotional photos, the “Come & Get It” singer looked fabulous wearing items from the collection — some of which contained subtle graphics. In one shot, Gomez flashed her abs in an oversized, off-the-shoulder sweatshirt that cut off right above her waistline. In another shot, the star showed off her sexy curves while wearing a pair of leggings and a crop top. Gomez also showed off her toned legs in a romper.

The SG collection also includes jumpsuits, slip-on shoes, running shoes, hats, socks, jackets, gloves, and backpacks.

The hues in the collection are easy to mix and match, with items in soft blue tones, charcoal, white, and gray.

Gomez said the collection was special to her.

“I’m in love with this collection, because it’s inspired by my life,” the singer said in a statement, per The Daily Mail.

“I obviously wanted to create something that matches my lifestyle and that shows the real me – I’ve said it before, I need something that’s comfortable and flattering, pieces that I can just put on and give the impression it took me hours to plan,” she said.

“My favorite thing about it is that it gives different nods to me, to my history.”

“The graphics show the places that hold a special piece in my heart, my birthday, my tattoos, my identity,” Gomez said. One graphic utilized in the collection pertains to her birthday, and another features a semicolon, which is tattooed on her wrist. The coordinates of her hometown inspire another graphic that can be seen on some of the pieces, Vogue reported.

"It's inspired by my life." ✈️ See the latest #SGxPUMA campaign and collection. https://t.co/odG5r9X0pz — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 15, 2019

The singer’s new collection will be available worldwide on Wednesday, and can be purchased from selected retailers or via Puma’s website.

Gomez reportedly did not want to have her name splashed across any of the items, but instead chose to go with more muted graphics that were “light.” The reasoning behind this suggests that anyone could look at the pieces and be drawn to them — regardless of the fact that she was associated with them.

Gomez recently made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she said that social media had been bad for her generation. While the singer may have one of the largest followings on Instagram, her posts are few and far between. The Daily Mail reported that the singer said she preferred not to post pointless pictures, and while she was grateful for the platform, she sometimes liked to take a break, simply enjoying the present.