Sommer Ray Goes Completely Nude On A Pink Bicycle

Sommer Ray is plucky. Just yesterday, the model shared a “gross eater” Instagram video of herself – the footage showed the 22-year-old stuffing her face in her car without a care in the world. While yesterday’s update came covered up in a T-shirt, today’s offers the opposite. Sommer is completely nude.

On May 15, the fitness sensation updated her Instagram. The picture shows Sommer smiling as she straddles a bicycle in pastel pinks. The two-wheeler comes complete with a pink-painted basket containing an adorable dog – Ray has mentioned being “obsessed” with the pet in her caption. Given that the model’s four-legged friend is cozying up to her, it would seem that the sentiment is mutual.

Today’s snap has a free-spirited feel. A backdrop of ocean horizons, rocks, and greenery also afford a windswept aspect. Reflecting it is Sommer’s long billowing hair. Whether or not several pictures were taken before this one is unknown. If, however, the snap is the first take, it’s a stroke of luck. Sommer doesn’t appear to be wearing any clothes. Her long hair is covering both her breasts and nether regions. With no sign of a bikini or other clothing, today’s apparel comes only as footwear. Ray is wearing white sneakers and black socks.

One fan picked up on Ray’s closeness to the dog, per their caption.

“I wish you were into me.”

Another asked “what breed” the dog is. Fellow model Kylie Rae called the snap “the cutest.”

Sommer has 20.8 million Instagram followers. As one of the platform’s more-established sensations, this hippie-vibed brunette is loved for her sense of humor, brave videos, and enviably fit physique. Videos show this girl pushing herself to the limits in the gym, yet many focus on her personality. Ray tends to opt for spontaneous and real footage – often in embarrassing scenarios. Given the positive reception, Instagram seems to be appreciating this lighthearted character.

The Colorado-born model also has an online store. Sommer Ray’s Shop offers the swimwear and athleisurewear items frequently seen from models-turned-entrepreneurs, but this range feels distinctly unique. Floral prints harness Ray’s love of the outdoors, and bright colors seem to match this sensation’s personality.

Popular as she may be among the general public, Sommer is also getting noticed by the celebrity world. Her Instagram account is followed by Midnight Sun actress Bella Thorne. Also following Sommer are Blac Chyna, Lele Pons, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Today’s update had racked up over 220,000 likes within two hours of being posted.