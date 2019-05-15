Watch Leeds United Vs. Derby County FC Live Stream: EFL Promotion Playoff Semifinal Second Leg, Start Time

Managed by former Chelsea great Frank Lampard, Derby County FC look for a place in the Championship promotion final.

Leeds United will try to take advantage of their best — and only — chance to return to the top flight of English football as they take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their EFL promotion playoff semifinal on Wednesday. Playing at home in the intimidating atmosphere of Elland Road, the club that placed third in the Championship this season enter as clear favorites over sixth-place Derby County FC, per predictions made by Evening Standard. But Derby Manager Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea star, says that he is backing his Derby players to stage a dramatic comeback in the match that will live stream on Wednesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the EFL Championship playoff semifinal match, one pitting third-place Leeds United against sixth-place Derby County FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 37,890-capacity Elland Road football stadium in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on Wednesday, May 15.

In Italy, the match kicks off at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, or at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in the Republic of Indonesia can catch the live stream starting at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, Western Indonesian Time.

Though the two clubs are not traditional rivals, a certain animosity developed over this season due to a “Spygate” scandal in which Leeds were fined £200,000 — or about $260,000 — over accusations that manager Marcelo Bielsa sent staff to “scout” opponents at their training grounds, complete with binoculars. According to TalkSport, it was Derby who alerted authorities to the Leeds “spy” on their grounds.

While Leeds remain favored to hold their one-goal lead at home, they will have to do it without top scorer Kemar Roofe, whose tally gave Leeds their 1-0 lead in the semifinal. However, Roofe will reportedly miss the second leg due to injury, according to Goal.com.

The winner of the Leeds-Derby semifinal will face Aston Villa in the playoff final — with the winner earning promotion to the Premier League — next week.

To watch a free live stream of the Leeds United vs. Derby County FC Wednesday EFL Championship playoff semifinal, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Peacocks vs. Rams playoff match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky GO. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 EFL Championship match is streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, TVR1 will be the live streaming source for the EFL Championship match.

An international live audio stream will be available for a subscription fee via Leeds United TV.

Throughout most of Africa, the game will also stream only via Fox Sports 2 Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Leeds United vs. Derby County FC, EFL fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.