Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Curvy Backside In Insanely Tight, Nude Yoga Pants

Another day, another fire photo from Swedish model Anna Nystrom. As fans of the model know, Anna regularly takes to her Instagram account to post bikini-clad photos as well as workout-chic snaps for her legion of fans. The blonde-haired beauty has risen to fame on social media, amassing over 7.8 million followers on Instagram alone — mostly thanks to the hot photos that she posts. And luckily for fans, Anna’s latest photo has her followers falling to their knees.

Earlier today, the blonde-haired beauty shared a picture of herself in a tight little outfit. In the image, Nystrom can be seen posing on a big set of rocks with the ocean not too far in the distance. Anna looks over her shoulder and flashes a slight smile for the camera while rocking a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, blush, eyeshadow, and matte lipstick. The social media sensation wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved. She shows off her muscular figure in a pair of nude-colored yoga pants that fit her like a glove. The model’s toned and round booty is fully on display in the shot.

On top, Anna sports a white crop top and she completes her look with a pair of white Nike shoes. Since the post went live less than an hour ago, it’s already earned the bombshell plenty of attention with over 49,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to let Anna know how amazing she looks, countless others just commented with their favorite emoji.

“Wow.. I’m in love,” one follower gushed.

“You are by far, the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my whole life, every picture of you, I save, and every time I look at you, I am transported to heaven, which is the only place where I can imagine angels as perfect and gorgeous as you! Simply mesmerizing!”

“Anna I follow you a long time on Instagram and I can say You become more beautiful every day,” another chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde bombshell delighted her army of fans with a swimsuit-clad post. In the NSFW image posted to her page, Nystrom poses with a large stone wall just behind her. She stands front-and-center in the photo, rocking the skimpiest little black bathing suit and showing off her plump derriere for the camera. Like her current photo, this one earned the fitness guru a lot of attention from her loyal followers with over 247,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments.

It’s only a matter of time before Anna wows her fans with another gorgeous photo.