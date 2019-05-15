Instagram Bombshell Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Thong Bikini

Rachel Bush is on a roll, and fans are loving it.

The Instagram model and wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer took to Instagram to post a selfie showing off a very skimpy thong bikini, part of a week-long modeling tilt showing off a string of very revealing bikinis to her followers.

Rachel posted the shot on Wednesday, facing to the side and looking back as she snapped the selfie on her cell phone. The picture captured all of the 21-year-old model’s killer curves, including a very revealing look at her backside in the thong bikini.

The shot was a viral hit with fans, garnering more than 15,000 likes in just an hour after being posted and attracting plenty of supportive comments from her followers. One who seemed particularly impressed was Khloe Kardashian, who has forged something of an Instagram relationship with Bush and frequently comments on the young model’s pictures.

“Booooooty goals,” Khloe wrote.

Bre Tiesi, who also gained fame through a relationship with an NFL player (her now-kaput relationship with quarterback Johnny Manziel), was quite impressed as well, posting an emoticon of a cat with hearts for eyes.

Rachel Bush had already attracted plenty of attention for the other shots that she shared this week, which included some racy pictures of herself modeling an equally revealing silver bikini and another of her lounging poolside in a peach-colored bikini. Each one got tens of thousands of likes and excited her fans.

While relatively unknown just a few years ago, Rachel Bush burst onto the Instagram modeling scene thanks in part to her husband, Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Poyer, and aided by the many revealing pictures she shares. Just a few weeks ago, Rachel passed the coveted 1 million subscriber mark, putting her in the upper echelon of Instagram models and among the even rarer few who reached that mark without a major modeling contract or partnership with big-name brands like Victoria’s Secret.

That’s not to say that Rachel Bush is without sponsors. Her Instagram feed is filled with shots showing off swimwear and clothing that she models for a number of brands, which likely has allowed her to grow quite a net worth. So-called “influencers” on Instagram are able to net higher contracts for modeling work, Digiday noted, with the top ones garnering roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers. That means Bush could be getting five figures for her modeling work, which in turn allows her subscriber base to continue growing in an upward cycle that has the 21-year-old shooting to the top of a crowded field of Instagram models.