Blac Chyna Announces Her Return To Television, Answers If Rob Kardashian Will Be Featured

Blac Chyna will once again make her way to the small screen, via a new docuseries.

HollywoodLife reports that the Lashed Cosmetics CEO will star in her own show on the Zeus network this summer. The streaming service will premiere The Real Blac Chyna on a date that has yet to be announced. The model confirmed the news to The Wendy Williams Show when she appeared as a guest on Wednesday. Chyna explained that the show will feature her everyday life as a businesswoman and a mother. The show will also reportedly feature her two children — King Cairo and Dream — who she shares with Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively.

Shortly after her announcement, Williams asked the influencer if her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, will make an appearance on the show.

“I’m not too sure about that,” Chyna replied. “I’ll have to speak to him. This was actually a secret until today!”

This will be Chyna’s second reality show wherein she is the star. The entrepreneur previously had a show on E! co-starring Kardashian titled Rob & Chyna. The show documented Chyna’s pregnancy with Dream — and the couple’s volatile relationship. The couple, who broke up at the end of 2016 after their daughter was born, only had their reality show for one season.

Following their split, the former couple faced legal woes. In 2017, Chyna hit Kardashian with a revenge porn lawsuit after he posted naked photos of the mother of two. The exes also went to court over custody of their 2-year-old child. Last year, Kardashian was ordered to pay Chyna $20,000 each month in child support payments. However, earlier this year it was announced that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star no longer has to pay Chyna any child support. Both Chyna and Kardashian now share custody of Dream, and are both responsible for Dream’s finances. The two also confirmed, via their Twitter accounts, that they have no plans to go to court for future custody hearings.

“Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love,” Chyna tweeted in February. “Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

While the two parents are seemingly on good terms, the Arthur George CEO reportedly has no plans to return to television. Kardashian reportedly rarely makes appearances on KUWTK, and currently only engages on Twitter. The entrepreneur’s Instagram account currently has one post and, based on the bio, is operated by Jenner Communications.