Jonas Brothers Open Up About Feeling ‘Frustrated’ During Their Disney Channel Days

The Jonas Brothers are happy with where they are right now in their musical careers, but this wasn’t always the case. Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas were featured on the cover of Paper Magazine‘s latest issue, an issue which gave the trio a chance to reflect on their early careers. Although the Jonas Brothers are grateful that Disney launched them into fame, they can’t help but recall feeling a bit uneasy about their time on the television network, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Back in 2005, the boy band joined the ranks of young Disney Channel stars by performing songs from films and television shows like Pirates of the Carribbean, American Dragon: Jake Long, The Little Mermaid, and more. They went on to appear in the Disney Channel original films Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, as well as the series Hannah Montana. They also starred in their own series, Jonas, as Nick, Kevin, and Joe Lucas — of the band Lucas — in 2009.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers recorded four albums, embarked on nine headlining tours, and stole the hearts of millions of fans worldwide before splitting up in 2013.

When the three brothers reunited as a band earlier this year, they made it clear they wanted to do things differently.

“I don’t feel as frustrated now as I did then,” Joe, 29, said of their Disney days. “We were having to censor ourselves, I think any artist could relate. That’s not fun. We were at a standstill with our TV show and the movies. We were young adults, having to pretend like we’re young teenagers.”

Despite their frustration with the network, Joe acknowledged that he and his brothers still owe their careers to Disney.

“They got us started,” he added.

Nick, 26, agreed that Disney gave them the training they needed to be successful in their later careers.

“There was a balance to it all, and we could have had it a lot worse,” the “Jealous” singer added.

In February, the Jonas Brothers finally unveiled their plans for a reunion after weeks of teasing fans. Kevin, 31, said that it was something they “really wanted to do together,” Page Six reported.

After releasing two widely successful comeback singles — “Sucker” and “Cool” — the band has rekindled their fan base, and are preparing to release their fifth studio album. Happiness Begins in slated to drop in June, and will be joined by a corresponding documentary of the same name, the latter detailing their return to music. The Jonas Brothers are currently selling tickets to their “Happiness Begins” summer tour, one which has already been extended due to overwhelming demand.

Fans can see the Jonas Brothers perform live on the premiere of the All That reboot on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.