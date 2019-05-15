‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Erin Willerton Busts Out Of Strapless Bikini On Instagram

It has been a big month for Erin Willerton. As the young model saw herself featured for the first time in the pages of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, she also finished university, which she recently told her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the British model took to the popular social media platform to celebrate the news by sharing a sizzling sample of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in which she busts out of a barely-there bikini.

In the snapshot of question, the 22-year-old model — who is a philosophy student at The University of Manchester — is featured in an electric blue two-piece swimsuit that consists of a bandeau top with a sheer fabric detail right in the middle that exposes quite a bit of cleavage, drawing the onlooker’s focus to her chest. Willerton teamed her top with a pair of tiny bottoms, which is not entirely visible in the shot because Willerton has her left thigh bent in front of her. However, its side strap is seen sitting high on her waist, accentuating the model’s slender and toned abs and obliques. According to the photos shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s website, the bikini she is rocking is from TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Willerton is lying in the sand on her right side as she rests her head on her arm. She is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side in a dramatic style and down in loose, natural curls that cascade around and over her shoulders.

Willerton is shooting an intense gaze at the onlooker while flashing a coquettish smile with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way. As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, the model jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this year where photographer YuTsai shot her spread.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Willerton shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 20 comments within just minutes of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the UK model took to the comments section to congratulate her and share their admiration for the accomplished young model.

“Seriously you’re my new favorite Instagram account. Dat philosophy intellect too,” one user raved.

“Wow!! Absolutely amazing,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously noted, Willerton is one of six finalists of the magazine’s #SISwimSearch. The process began with more than 10,000 Instagram video submissions and in-person interviews, leading up to the six lucky models: Brooks Nader, Veronica Pomee, Jessica Aidi, Raine Michaels, and Manuela Hernandez, in addition to Willerton.