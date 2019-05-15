Quincy Jones Writes Post To Pay Tribute To Ex-Wife Peggy Lipton, Said Their Love Was ‘Eternal’

Quincy Jones is sharing his grief after losing his former wife, actress Peggy Lipton.

Lipton passed away at the age of 72 last week after previously surviving colon cancer. The Mod Squad actress was married to Jones for 14 years and shares two daughters with the producer – Rashida, 43 and Kidada, 45. The Inquisitr previously shared that following her death, Lipton received tributes from comedians David Alan Grier and Kathy Griffin as well as actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Joely Fisher. Jones, however, spoke out about his loss for the first time on Tuesday via Twitter. Hollywood Life reports that the legendary music executive expressed his grief for the mother of his two children. In the post, the producer shares a throwback image of the two with Jones kissing Lipton’s cheek. On the other side, Jones shares his lengthy statement about his loss.

“There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton,” Jones began. “My wife of 14 years. We shared many, many beautiful memories, & most important, we share two incredible daughters… Pie (Kidada) and Doonkie (Rashida). Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal.”

The Grammy winner continued to thank his fans who expressed their condolences to him and his family. He also echoed his daughter’s statement on Saturday, May 11, which encouraged fans to make a donation to Seasons Hospice where Lipton stayed before her death. The donation will also reportedly support Camp Kangaroo, which works to help grieving families in need with expenses like groceries, funeral arrangements, and bills. Jones also tweeted the link to where users can donate to the family’s cause.

Jones and Lipton were married between 1974 and 1990. People reports that the actress began her career as a model in New York before landing her first television role at 19. Lipton then appeared in small roles on Bewitched and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour before landing her starring role as Julie Barnes in The Mod Squad from 1968 to 1973. Lipton’s portrayal as a hippie undercover cop landed her four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Drama in 1971. Lipton would then go on to play Norma Jennings in Twin Peaks.

In their statement, Lipton’s daughters expressed how they were happy their mother was no longer suffering from her illness.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Kidada and Rashida said. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”