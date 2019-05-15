Lala Kent Shows Off Toned Abs In Skimpy Black Mesh Bikini On Instagram

Lala Kent shared a nugget of wisdom with fans on Wednesday afternoon — and she looked great doing it. The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to show off her latest modeling photo. In the caption, she penned an empowering message about remaining strong and undefeated.

The image on Kent’s feed showed her posing next to a ladder against a gray backdrop. She wore black high-waisted bikini bottoms that drew attention to her killer abs. She also wore a matching black one-shoulder bikini top, one that was entirely mesh save for a thick black stripe across her chest. With Kent’s dark hair slicked back in a wet look, she looked off to the side and touched her ringed hand to her face.

“Always remember- No one wants to talk about the good. It’s not interesting. No one wants to give credit to what we’ve been through in our lives,” the reality star wrote in the caption. “A piece of bad will trump all the good. Let’s be done feeling defeated. We have the power to change the narrative. Let’s learn from our mistakes & rise together.”

The photo garnered nearly 6,000 likes. In the comments, fans thanked Kent for her advice.

“You are beautiful inside and out, keep rising girl! Strong and empowered woman,” one user wrote.

“Well said,” another simply added.

The thoughtful post comes just days after Kent opened up about her journey to sobriety during the second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion with Andy Cohen on Monday, according to Page Six. The model revealed that she hit “rock bottom” in her alcoholism during a vacation with her fiance, Randall Emmett, and his daughters, London and Rylee.

“I went with my family and Rand’s family to Disney World and I was drunk four days straight from morning until night,” Kent said when Cohen asked what led her to get help.

She added that she woke up after the trip and decided that she “never wanted” to live like that again. The star has been sober since October 22, and said she never plans to drink again.

In March, Kent revealed during an Instagram Live video that she sought help through an Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program.

The star is now focused on wedding planning, as she and Emmett recently set a date for their nuptials — April 18, 2020, as People reported. Kent’s exciting news followed several weeks of speculation that her relationship with Emmett was going downhill. But, as she said in her Instagram caption, perhaps fans were only focusing on the bad.