Sofia Vergara Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Yellow Dress In Triple Instagram Update

Sofia Vergara is wowing fans with a triple Instagram update.

Yesterday, the actress attended the ABC Upfronts in New York City along with the whole cast of Modern Family. There, she stunned in a sexy yellow dress. The first photo update that was posted to her Instagram account shows Vergara surrounded by her co-stars as they all pose for a photo at the event. The actress features prominently in this particular snapshot, flashing her pearly whites for the camera in the sweet cast photo.

The second photo posted to her account gives Vergara’s 16 million-plus followers a better look at her sultry ensemble with an up-close view. Once again, the brunette bombshell is all smiles for the photo, showing off plenty of cleavage in a curve-hugging yellow dress that gathers at her waist and flows down to her ankles. The 46-year-old’s beautiful dress is adorned with a flower pattern, and she accessorizes the look with a pair of brown heels.

Since having been posted, Vergara’s latest share has already earned the Colombian-born beauty a ton of attention, accruing over 98,000 likes and 360-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Sofia know how beautiful she looks, countless others commented on the photo to let the actress know how much they love her hit ABC show.

“My all time favorite show ever. I’ve watched this show when I’ve been at my lowest and it always makes laugh anyway. Thank you all for that,” one follower wrote.

“You guys are amazing l was a faithful viewer. God Bless You All. Will be missed!” a second supporter gushed.

The third photo in the series shows a more focused view of Vergara, who is posing for a photo with her TV son. Like her two previous photos, this one has earned the brunette bombshell a lot of attention, attracting over 65,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments. Once again, fans took to the post to gush over how amazing the actress looks.

“WHERE IS THE YELLOW DRESS FROM PLEASE?? You look amazing!!” one admirer remarked.

“The most beautiful Colombian woman,” one follower wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

Earlier this year, ABC announced that Modern Family will be ending next year, after 11 seasons on the air. ABC Entertainment executive Karey Burke was one of the people who made the announcement that the show would be coming to an end, penning a sweet message.

“Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” she shared. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”