Kourtney Kardashian Spills Out Of Sexy Bra On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t shy about flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. The mother-of-three recently posted a racy snapshot of herself enjoying the gym to her Instagram Story.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account this week following a tough workout. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her flat tummy and toned abs on full display as she sported nothing but a pair of tight pants and a bra.

In this sexy snapshot, Kourtney is seen reclining on the floor, on top of a workout mat. There are weights next to her, and she has her eyes closed — as if she’s exhausted from her exercise routine.

Kardashian sports a pair of snakeskin leggings that show off her lean legs and curvy backside, as well as a nude sports bra, which flashes her ample cleavage and toned arms.

Kourtney has her long dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, and seemingly sports a minimal makeup look for the gym session. Her cosmetics look includes a bare face, bronzed glow, and nude lips.

Kardashian completes her look with a pair of black sneakers, and shields her face from the camera by posing with her hands over her head.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been dodging dating rumors as speculation claiming that she and hunky singer, John Mayer, are hooking up has grown.

The dating rumors have been flying for months now. However, Mayer recently cleared up any speculation about his so-called romance with the reality star.

The singer revealed, during an interview with Andy Cohen, that he and Kourtney are most definitely not dating.

“Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people,” Mayer told Cohen during the interview.

The rumors began last December, when Kourtney and John were spotted chatting at a GQ party. Mayer claims that the pair did meet in the valet line, and that he spoke to her about making a cameo in a music video. However, according to Mayer, nothing romantic had occurred.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram, or by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.