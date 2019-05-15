Chris Harrison Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: A Villain Rocks Hannah’s Experience And He’s No Typical Bad Boy

Early The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there are some intense developments on the way for Hannah Brown — and the show’s viewers. There is almost always a villain or two among the contestants, and host Chris Harrison is teasing that one specific guy causes a lot of intense drama this season. This mystery man will seemingly be around for quite a while, as well.

Harrison chatted with E! News, and shared some Bachelorette spoilers about the challenges Hannah will face. Chris notes that there may be multiple villains shaking things up for Hannah this season, and at least one guy is not what many would consider a “typical” villain.

“It’s not the typical bad guy that’s like a flash in the pan and goes away — although there are those too… What really creates the drama, what really drives this entire season and may dictate how this ends for Hannah… is the drama that lasts, and it’s about people she cares about. It’s not just oh here’s the bad guy, he’s gone. This thing festers and has to deal with the entire kind of undertone to the season. So I think that’s what’s really going to shape the season…”

Chris admits that things get messy — and physical — at various points this season. At one point, The Bachelorette host says, he had Hannah sobbing in his arms. Chris admitted that he felt sorry for her.

Harrison teases that Brown is strong, bold, and in-charge — but also that she has no poker face. Based on the sneak peek for the season, it’s clear that she will stand up for herself as needed, and that she won’t be afraid to ask tough questions.

The Inquisitr teased that one aspect of the preview for the season seems likely to refer to Reality Steve’s spoilers about something that happens between Hannah and early front-runner Luke Parker. Now, Reality Steve says, it sounds as if these Bachelorette spoiler tidbits about a villain also reference the same suitor, and a complicated situation involving him.

There will be multiple guys this season who, at least briefly, seem to be villains. However, The Bachelorette spoilers make it clear that there’s one particular guy who has an especially immense impact on how Hannah’s journey goes, and all signs point toward this involving Luke.

Will Hannah Brown find the man of her dreams, despite having a villain around for much of her journey? The Bachelorette spoilers regarding how things end have not emerged yet, but fans are buzzing about all of the rumors swirling around — and cannot wait to learn more.