WWE News: Former Champion Comments On Bray Wyatt’s New Character, Offers Advice On How To Book Him

Since he made his return to WWE television in April after an absence of several months, Bray Wyatt has been intriguing fans with his new gimmick, which sees him ostensibly hosting a children’s show called “Firefly Fun House” and gradually dropping hints about the darkness that still lurks inside. Despite the recent debut of his new character, Wyatt has yet to wrestle a televised match since August 2018, but as a former WWE tag team champion recently suggested, the former “Eater of Worlds” may be better off avoiding in-ring competition so that he could further develop the gimmick.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) commented on the latest “Firefly Fun House” segment, which saw Wyatt introduce viewers to the darker side of his seemingly cheery gimmick. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Ray suggested that Wyatt should build on the creepy turn his character had taken and “terrorize the entire roster” before he gets to wrestle again.

“I want to see him terrorize the entire company,” Ray continued. “I want to see Vince McMahon walk into his office at Titan Towers and the lights don’t come on. I want to see a flashlight come on and it’s Bray Wyatt’s face in that creepy clown mask. I want to see things that have nothing to do with a wrestling match, until it is absolutely, positively the right time to have a wrestling match.”

In a clip shared by Busted Open’s official Twitter account, Bully Ray added that when it comes to booking Wyatt, WWE should think of the things that made famous horror movie characters Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers effective villains.

Loading...

As seen in this clip on WWE’s YouTube page, Wyatt’s latest segment started with him speaking in his usual chipper tone before promising the revelation of his big “secret,” with the usual piped-in sounds of children’s laughter and goofy sound effects keeping things light for the meantime. After he promised viewers that he had learned how to “harness” and “control” his secret, Wyatt transformed into a creepy character with a scary-looking mask, ending the clip with an ominous reading of his new “Yowie Wowie” catchphrase.

With WWE’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, scheduled to take place on Sunday, there has been some speculation that Wyatt could be booked to appear at the event. According to WrestleNewz, it’s possible that Wyatt might make a “double appearance,” where he could use his children’s show host persona while helping a babyface wrestler such as Rey Mysterio, then attack another good guy like Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins while wearing his “terrifying” new mask.