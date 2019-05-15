Watch SS Lazio Vs. Atalanta BC Live Stream: Coppa Italia Final, Start Time, Preview, Italian Cup Live Online

Atalanta BC look to cap a dream season by taking their first Coppa Italia trophy in 56 years, but they must defeat six-time winners SS Lazio on Lazio's home ground to do it.

Atalanta BC have become not only the feel-good story of the Italian league, but one of the great footballing stories of the year in all of Europe. The team has surged forward from a seventh-place finish last season to establishing a hold on fourth place — and UEFA Champions League qualification — with only two games remaining on the Serie A schedule. They could secure that finish with wins in their final two games, but first, La Dea can cap off their dream season with their first Coppa Italia win since 1963, per Covers.com.

But, to do so, they will need to travel to Rome and overcome the home-pitch advantage held by their opponents — six-time Cup winners SS Lazio — in the championship final match that will live stream on Wednesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia championship final match — one pitting the eighth-place team in Seria A, SS Lazio, against fourth-place Atalanta BC — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 72,698-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, May 15.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on the morning of Thursday, May 16.

Atalanta’s unexpected rise has been compared to the “fairytale” run of Dutch club Ajax in the Champions League this season. And as Goal.com has noted, the two clubs have something else in common. While Ajax stunned Italian champions Juventus by eliminating the Cristiano Ronaldo-led giants from the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage, Atalanta had the same accomplishment in the Coppa Italia — blowing away Juve, who had won the Cup four years running, by a score of 3-0 in the quarterfinal.

Atalanta even have their own answer to Ronaldo. Colombian striker Duvan Zapata has scored 22 league goals, per BBC stats, one more than the five-time Ballon D’or winner. Zapata’s rate of one goal every 124 minutes is equal to Ronaldo’s, as well.

Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata has sparked his team’s surge with 22 goals. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the SS Lazio vs. Atalanta BC Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday, log in to WatchESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices. The service is also available on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But fans with no login credentials can also watch the SS Lazio vs. Atalanta BC Coppa Italia Final stream live for free, legally. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means that during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the “Biancocelesti” vs. “Nerazzurri” match and other ESPN programming.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by BT Sport. Within Italy, the SS Lazio vs. Atalanta BC Coppa Italia Final will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, the 2018-2019 Coppa Italia championship match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service. In China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Italian Cup Final.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry the Coppa Italia Final. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SS Lazio vs. Atalanta BC, see Live Soccer TV.