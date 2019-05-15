Kendall Jenner Flaunts Flawless Figure In Bikini Top And Skirt On Instagram

Kendall Jenner has been heating up Instagram as of late, and her most recent slew of posts has followed suit. After sharing her jaw-dropping snaps from a new campaign with Calvin Klein on social media yesterday, the model is now back on the platform with some shots from a shoot with Vogue Magazine.

One post from Kendall’s uploading spree on Wednesday, May 15, included not one, but two snaps. The first captured the stunner looking summer-ready as she leaped in the air, a scene of lush grass and green trees providing a gorgeous background behind her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked nothing short of flawless as she flaunted her impressive figure in a sexy ensemble, one that exposed some serious skin and did her nothing but favors.

The 23-year-old left little to the imagination in a skimpy black-and-white patterned bikini top that flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging triangle-style design. On her bottom half, the supermodel replaced the matching bikini bottoms with a gorgeous maxi skirt that flowed all around her aas she jumped into the air. The waistband of the garment sat high on Kendall’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection and tight abs. Kendall skipped the shoes for the sexy snap, a move that exuded even more summer vibes. Her long, dark locks bounced around her as the camera snapped away, and she covered the top of her head with a straw bucket hat to complete the ensemble.

The second shot of the set saw the catwalk queen covered up a bit more. The brunette beauty sported a bright green maxi dress adorned with bold, tropical flowers that looked perfect for the beach. The number featured a halter top which showcased her chest, while a pair of large gold hoops earrings provided the perfect accessory for her look.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel went wild for her latest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the set of sexy shots has racked up more than 350,000 likes from the babe’s 110 million fans after less than an hour of having been posted. Hundreds of comments complimenting her stunning display were also in evidence.

“Such a beautiful pic Kendall,” one follower wrote, while another said that she was “so pretty.”

“Queen of summer 2019,” commented a third admirer.

Kendall’s post follows another steamy campaign from Calvin Klein featuring the model. The reality TV star shared a snap from the shoot to her Instagram feed yesterday, leaving very little to the imagination in nothing but a denim jacket and a skimpy pair of black panties.