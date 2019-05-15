‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Traci Fantasizes About Cane

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 15, brings an intense moment for Traci when Cane drops by. Plus, Lola accepts Kyle’s proposal to live together, Rey demands a paternity test from Mia, and Phyllis confronts Summer for ratting her out to Jack.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) met at Crimson Lights, and Traci told her she’s writing a new book. However, Lauren thought Traci looked like she is in love. Then Lauren offended Traci by mentioning Jack (Peter Bergman) alone. When Michael (Christian LeBlanc) showed up later, Traci tried to get him interested in fixing Jack up with somebody, but Michael thought that was a bad idea.

Cane joined Traci and told her about a handwritten letter from Lily (Christel Khalil), and Traci warned him not to read too much into the note. Later, Traci went home and worked on her novel. She wrote herself into the story as Flynn’s secretary. Then, Cane stopped by and asked Traci to change the storyline from infidelity to needing the private investigator needing to find a locket. Traci loved the idea since the heart-shaped pendant could symbolize a broken heart. Then Traci fantasized about Cane (or was it Flynn?) shirtless, and Cane noticed she became flustered. Traci assured him that his idea excited her.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) discussed moving in, and Lola surprised him by saying yes. However, Lola did not love Kyle’s idea of her moving into the crowded Abbott mansion, and he wasn’t sold on her plan of taking over Arturo’s (Jason Canela) apartment. However, in the end, Kyle told Lola he’d live with her anywhere.

Speaking of Arturo, he, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learned she suffered from Braxton Hicks contractions, and everything was fine. Rey demanded a paternity test, and they all took cheek swabs. In 24 hours, Rey would learn if he’d be a father or an uncle.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Summer (Hunter King) moaned about Kyle and Lola. They agreed love is dumb, and then Nick informed Summer that uncle Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive. Meanwhile, at Jabot, Jack confronted Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) about hacking into Jabot. He congratulated her on creating her own competition by reminding him accessories were missing from the Jabot Collective. Phyllis told Jack he’d regret it and snapped a picture of the logo on her way out.

Phyllis stormed over to Nick’s to yell at Summer for turning her into Jack. When Nick realized Phyllis had used Summer, he called her pathetic. Summer interjected that Adam is alive, and left while Nick confirmed the news with Phyllis. Nick advised Phyllis to fix her life without using others as stepping stones, and when she left, he looked at a picture of Christian. The Inquisitr reported that Adam has an agenda in Genoa City, which may mean Nick is right to worry.

At Jabot, Jack praised Summer for all her hard work. She complained to him about Kyle’s commitment to the launch and assured Jack that she wasn’t complaining for personal reasons. Jack said he’d talk to Kyle, and Summer called Theo and asked him to return to Genoa City. Jack received an invitation from Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and tossed it.

Finally, Michael advised Phyllis against selling counterfeit merchandise when they met at Crimson Lights. She changed the subject and let him know Adam was alive, and Michael couldn’t believe it.