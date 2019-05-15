‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Guys Start Returning To Social Media, New Activity Raises Eyebrows

Hannah Brown is The Bachelorette this spring for ABC, and her season finished filming last weekend in Greece. Fans are anxious for spoilers regarding her final rose ceremony, but so far, nothing definitive has emerged. However, a lot of spoiler fans are keeping close tabs on everybody’s social media activity, and this recent activity is generating some intense speculation.

Throughout filming, Hannah and all of her bachelors were off of social media. Given that, watching the guys and the timing of when they return to social media can often reveal some tantalizing tidbits about eliminations.

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have indicated that Peter Weber, Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron, and Jed Wyatt are Hannah’s final four men this season. All four supposedly traveled to Greece and had the opportunity to do overnight dates, a shift from the usual plan of only the final three getting that shot.

Of those four, it seems that Peter and Luke were the first of the quartet to open back up their Instagram pages. As it happens, that would sync with Reality Steve’s spoilers about Hannah’s eliminations. Now, Jed has opened his Instagram page back up, too, but Tyler’s remains private as of this writing.

In and of itself, that tidbit could be perceived as some fans as a potential Bachelorette spoiler. Hannah has not yet returned to social media either, and it is not uncommon for the lead and final pick to be the last two to open their social media pages back up again. However, this one piece of information doesn’t guarantee that Tyler is Hannah’s final rose recipient.

Some spoiler fans noticed a lot of Instagram activity over the weekend, and it led to plenty of speculation. It was noticed by some on the Bach and Bachette Fan Forums that Hannah’s mom Susanne was following Jed. The buzz is that at some point in the last week or so, Hannah’s mom had also “liked” an Instagram post of Tyler’s, which would have been noticeable in her list of likes on her Instagram page.

Now, additional poking around has revealed that Hannah’s mom is now following both Tyler and Jed on Instagram. It doesn’t appear that she is following any of the other Bachelorette contestants at this point though.

At the very least, it certainly seems as if this likely confirms Reality Steve’s spoilers pinpointing Jed and Tyler as Hannah’s final two, thus the two bachelors who got to meet her family.

Some fans have pointed out that Jed’s page was already open, so Susanne’s follow would have gone through immediately. However, with Tyler’s Instagram page still private, she wouldn’t be shown as following him until he went through his follow requests and specifically approved her – which appears to have happened.

Again, some might argue that Tyler choosing to specifically approve the request by Mrs. Brown, when he hasn’t necessarily approved all pending requests, could be seen as a significant Bachelorette spoiler. However, at this point, that’s just speculation.

Additional poking around by those on the fan forum have noted that Jed’s dad seems to be following Hannah, while Tyler’s mom apparently follows her. Granted, Brown has more than 960,000 followers now, so seeing some family members of contestants following her isn’t necessarily a big shocker.

Will her journey have a happy ending? Find out on Monday night’s historic premiere of #TheBachelorette !!! pic.twitter.com/2gBAVEOcnR — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) May 10, 2019

However, having family members of the rumored final two suitors following the lead could be seen as more confirmation of Reality Steve’s spoilers. For his part, the spoiler guru says in his latest blog post that he has heard rumblings about how Hannah’s season ends, and he thinks he’s close to being able to reveal the juicy Bachelorette spoilers about what happens.

Some fans are even speculating that Hannah could end up dating both men, choosing not to make a choice at the final rose ceremony, or she could end up with nobody. Brown has yet to start doing media appearances since wrapping up Bachelorette filming, but that changes with an appearance Thursday morning on Good Morning America.

Will it turn out that this recent Instagram activity does point toward something significant regarding how Hannah Brown’s season ends? The Bachelorette is now airing on Monday nights through July, and spoilers suggest that it’s going to be a wild ride.