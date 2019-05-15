Selena Gomez Flashes Her Impressive Abs In Black Crop Top On Instagram

These days, Selena Gomez’s Instagram uploads are few and far between, but when she does post, it certainly doesn’t disappoint. The star took to social media today to share a new skin-baring snap that certainly got her fans talking.

Selena’s latest upload was posted on Wednesday, May 15, and appeared to be from a new campaign for Puma — a brand she has been an ambassador for since 2017. The photo shoot appeared to have taken place in an airport, with the beauty being captured standing on top of a row of chairs, one legged propped up on the backrest. The singer stunned in an all-black ensemble from her latest collaboration with the brand, an ensemble which she sported to announce that her latest collaboration with the brand had launched today.

The former Disney Chanel star wowed her fans in a pair of cropped black sweatpants that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, drawing even more attention to her impressive abs. Her flat stomach was exposed beneath an oversized black crop top. She completed her look with a pair of classic white trainers with a sleek black stripe on the side, and added a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling. The pop star slicked her signature dark tresses back behind her head, so as not to cover up her glamorous makeup. Her cosmetics look featured a bold, smoky eye and a glossy lip.

Fans of the brunette beauty went absolutely wild for her most recent Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 1.1 million likes in less than an hour of having been posted. The share also attracted thousands of comments from her 150 million followers, most complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“On a scale of 1-10, you’re an 11,” one fan wrote.

Over on Puma’s Instagram account, Selena modeled another set from her latest collection. The beauty appeared to be on an airplane in the sexy snap, and she sensually laid across one of the chairs. She propped one leg up on the headrest of the chair behind her. In this shot, Selena showed off even more of her impressive figure, wearing a pair of tight black-and-blue leggings that hugged ever inch of her figure. On her top half, the stunner wore another crop top, though this one was more form-fitting than the black number from her own post. The tiny shirt was tied in a small knot above her navel, exposing her flat midriff.