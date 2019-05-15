‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Kelsey Merritt Spills Out Of White Bikini, Asks Fans To Vote For Rookie Of The Year

Kelsey Merritt is hoping to become the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie of the Year, and she is asking her Instagram fans to help her get there. On Wednesday, the Filipino-American bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in an itty-bitty white bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display. She asked her fans to access the link she provided in her bio, and to vote for her.

In the snapshot in question, the 22-year-old model is sitting in the sand as she rocks a two-piece swimsuit. The bikini consists of a tiny triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate her busty figure by drawing the onlooker’s attention to her cleavage. She teamed her top with a pair of matching white bottoms, which are barely visible in the shot, thanks to the way in which Merritt is sitting. As indicated by her photos shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s page, the bikini Merritt is wearing in this particular photo is by INDAH.

The Pampanga native has her torso turned toward the camera as she sits with her legs crossed in front of her, in a way that partially covers her midsection. Her pose also allows her to emphasize her incredibly toned abs and lean thighs.

Merritt is wearing her dark brown hair in a casual middle part, styled down as it falls over her shoulders. Some strands fly about her face in a carefree manner. She is wearing a little eyeliner and a bit of mascara, which gives her large brown eyes even more depth. She peers straight into the camera lens, her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Merritt shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 64,000 likes and over 1,100 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to tell her they had cast their votes for her, and to wish her the best of luck.

“Voted. Hope you win! but the journey is always the best part of the destination,” one user advised.

“Voted. And will do it again & again & agaaain [sic]!!! Lots of love from [Russian flag emoji],” another one added.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit explained, fans of the magazine have until Friday, May 17, to cast their votes and decide who will be crowned the 2019 Rookie of the Year. The current rookies are Olivia Brower, Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Tara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Kelsey Merritt, and Winnie Harlow.