All Elite Wrestling Announces TV Deal – Will Air Weekly Show On TNT Beginning Later This Year

Wrestling fans will have a new promotion to watch each week later this year.

It may not yet be the return of the “Monday Night Wars,” but wrestling fans are going to have much more weekly fun later this year. This is news that has been expected and rumored, but it was made official on Wednesday morning. All Elite Wrestling officially announced that it will air a weekly TV show starting later this year, and it has found a home on TNT, which is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling.

The official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling showed a press release on Wednesday that detailed the agreement made with WarnerMedia. There are not a lot of details as of their new TV slot on TNT, but it is definitely happening, and it will be in prime time.

It is possible that an official start date for the new show from AEW could be announced at some point during the WarnerMedia presentation today at Madison Square Garden. If not, there is also the option of AEW announcing more during their its event, Double or Nothing, on May 25.

Longtime wrestling fans are overly excited about this news as many will remember back in the ’90s when WCW faced off against WWE on a weekly basis. WWE aired on different networks such as the USA Network and TNN while WCW aired different shows on TBS and TNT.

The press release does give some of the basic info of AEW and how it was founded by President and CEO Tony Khan. Along with a host of some big-time wrestling talent, AEW is looking to bring a competitive nature back to the world of professional wrestling and make things fun again.

Just as AEW is excited about getting a prime time TV deal, TNT is happy to bring professional wrestling back to its networks as stated by EVP of Commercial Operations, Content Strategy and Monetization Michael Quigley.

“All Elite Wrestling is a talent-forward, fan-first league whose inclusive approach to creating high-quality athletic wrestling competitions is already making waves with fans and attracting top-tier wrestlers. It is high-adrenaline, gripping entertainment and we can’t wait to bring it to fans everywhere with this game-changing new business.”

All Elite Wrestling was an idea that came about in the minds of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. As things started to come together, they went out and nabbed some of the greatest wrestlers from around the world and now have a talent list that includes Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and so many more.

No one really knows just how successful All Elite Wrestling is going to be, but their first pay-per-view Double Or Nothing next weekend will say a lot. TNT obviously has enough faith in AEW to offer a TV deal and put it on in prime time. It’s hard to say if this will be a true wrestling battle, but WWE will definitely have some weekly competition later this year.