Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Gets Divorce Papers, Tripp Exposes Claire

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 15, reveal that many of Salem’s couples will be in jeopardy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be served divorce papers from his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Hope and Rafe have been struggling for weeks now, and the divorce isn’t a shock to fans. The couple’s marriage was rocky right from the start, and it seems that they haven’t had much happy time together at all.

When they were first married, Hope found out that Rafe had cheated on her with his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). The couple split and Hope fled to Hong Kong to be with her son Shawn and his wife, Belle. She had annulment papers drawn up, but Rafe refused to let her go.

Eventually, Hope forgave her husband, and the two got back together. However, when Hope began to work closely with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) all of that changed.

Ted and Hope began to grow closer as Rafe grew suspicious of their relationship. Finally, Ted admitted that he was in love with Hope, and he’s been trying to do everything in his power to break up her marriage ever since.

However, Days of our Lives fans know that Ted isn’t what he appears to be, and there is much more to his story that has yet to be told.

Elsewhere in Salem, Haley Chen (Thia Megia) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will have an emotional moment together as they learn Haley’s fate. It seems that she’ll be ordered back to China, despite her fake marriage.

JJ will go on a rampage because of Haley’s deportation, and he’ll seek out the man behind it all, his father Jack Deveraux (Mathew Ashford). JJ will confront Jack yet again, but this time the situation will turn physical.

Jack will try to reach out to his son, but JJ will attack his father, whom he wants nothing to do with any longer.

Meanwhile, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will learn that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) was working with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) the entire time and is responsible for having Haley deported.

Tripp and Claire’s relationship is likely over for good, as it was already built on lies. In addition, once the news about Claire’s affection for fire gets out, it looks like she’ll have no more friends left in Salem.

Fans can watch Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.