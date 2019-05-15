Selena Gomez Explains Why Social Media Has Been Terrible For Her Generation

Selena Gomez, who was once the most followed person on Instagram, recently expressed why social media has been terrible for her generation, per Music News.

During a press conference for her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, she explains why she thinks social media is dangerous.

“Social media has really been terrible for my generation,” the “Kill Em With Kindness” hitmaker said.

“I understand that it’s amazing to use as your platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and young boys are and they’re not really aware of the news or anything going on.”

“It’s a very — I don’t want to say selfish because that feels rude — I think it’s dangerous, for sure, I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes,” she continued.

The “Bad Liar” songstress has previously taken multiple breaks from social media in order to get her life back on track.

“I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me,” she said when explaining what she chooses to post.

Currently, Selena has over 57.5 million Twitter followers — and a whopping 150 million followers on Instagram.

Aside from new movies, Gomez has been working on new music, too, which The Inquisitr previously reported. She confessed that she is nervous about the new songs, and claimed that the album will be out very soon.

In between her album releases, Gomez has made sure that she is a part of some big music collaborations. At the end of 2018, she featured on DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” featuring Cardi B and Ozuna. The single topped the charts in a number of nations around the world. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.S., No. 15 in the U.K., and No. 24 in Australia.

This year, she teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin on “I Can’t Get Enough,” which has racked up over 177 million streams on Spotify alone. She also appeared on Julia Michaels’ Inner Monologue Part 1 EP — on the track “Anxiety” — this year.

Selena’s most recent studio album, Revival, was released four years ago. The chart-topping album spawned four hit singles — “Good For You” featuring A$AP Rocky, “Same Old Love,” “Hands To Myself,” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” All of these songs achieved platinum status in the U.S.

When discussing her love life on fashion brand Coach’s Dream It Real podcast, she got candid and expressed that she wants to date someone who isn’t just interested in her looks, per The Inquisitr.