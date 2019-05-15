Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Devastated By Bill & Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 16, indicate that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) plan will be in full swing. Katie asked Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for a huge favor, and the blonde agreed to do Katie’s bidding. Bill is being set up, and he has no idea what the ladies are up to. Ultimately, it will be in his own hands whether he will be able to reunite his family.

Shauna has been tasked with trying to seduce Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and she accepted the challenge after Katie told her what she was trying to achieve. Bill asked Katie to marry him, and she rejected his proposal. They have already been married twice, and she is afraid that he will cheat on her again. The Stallion has a history of cheating on her, and she wants to know if he has really changed.

Shauna will head over to Katie’s house. Bill is already there because he was spending some time with Will Spencer (Finnegan George). Shauna knows that he is attracted to her because when they met at Il Giardino, they both expressed their admiration for each other. At the time, Bill even asked the blonde if she would be staying in town. Shauna had made it clear to him that she wasn’t interested in him because of his ties to the Logan family. She did not want to make things awkward for Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Shauna set a trap for Bill. pic.twitter.com/mXk0khEj8H — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show that the two will relax on the couch and catch up. Many years ago, they had a one-night stand, so it stands to reason that they may still have some chemistry. In fact, the promo reveals that it will only be a matter of time before Bill gets rid of his shirt. The two will get hot and heavy as they kiss passionately.

In the meantime, Katie will be eavesdropping on them, per She Knows Soaps. Bill won’t know that she is listening to his every word and that she can see what they are up to. Of course, she will be devastated when she sees Bill and Shauna making out. But will Bill go all the way with Shauna? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill and Katie have some news for their son on Friday, May 17. Will they tell Will that they are getting married, or will they prepare their son for more heartache?

