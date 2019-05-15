Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Toronto Raptors – NBA Eastern Finals Game 1: Tip Time, Live Stream, More

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are set to clash with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Only four teams remain in this year’s NBA season and the Golden State Warriors started off the Western Conference Finals with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Tonight, it is time for the Eastern Conference Finals to begin, and the last two teams standing on that side are ready. Here is everything you need to know as far as tip time, live stream info, and more for the Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.

Some may see it as one of the least likely matchups possible, but it truly is happening. Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors will come face-to-face with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday evening and you won’t want to miss a single second of all the action.

Believe it or not, the Bucks finished this season with the best record in the NBA and they took the overall season series versus the Raptors, winning four of five games. Toronto just so happened to have the second-best overall record in the NBA, which means the Eastern Conference Finals are getting two of the very best.

Whichever team is able to survive this best-of-seven series will go on to face either the Warriors or the resurgent Trail Blazers. There are not nearly as many familiar faces in this year’s final four, but the 2019 NBA Playoffs have certainly been some of the most exciting.

Now, with the Eastern Conference Finals beginning on Tuesday night, you need all the info to watch Game 1 and you can find it after the jump.

Here is all the info you need for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tip Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV station: TNT

TNT Betting Odds: Bucks favored by six

Bucks favored by six Live streaming: fuboTV, WatchESPN, YouTube TV

For those who have cable TV service at home and won’t be around their own televisions, you may have other options. Spectrum, DirecTV, and other cable providers often have availability to watch different channels on mobile devices when not at home.

FuboTV and YouTubeTV do have some free trial options to live stream tonight’s game and even usually get a week of service. You may want to sign up for one and give it a shot with the Bucks vs. Raptors game, and it may be worth continuing for the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be on the evening of Friday, May 17, 2019, and again from the Fiserv Forum. After the first two games, the Milwaukee Bucks will head to face the Toronto Raptors in Canada for Games 3 and 4.