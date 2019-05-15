‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Underboob Bra And Chains

Russia’s answer to Kim Kardashian is now a global sensation. Anastasiya Kvitko’s voluptuous curves have earned her an Instagram following of 9.8 million. May 15 sees AK sending her fans a fresh update.

Anastasiya’s latest post is channeling all things red. A racy red bra with a strap below the bust comes daringly cut-out and matching string briefs further coordinate with the model’s red thigh-high boots. Red shades and a likewise bold jacket with silver embellishments add further flourishes. Today’s snap sees Kvitko flashing some major underboob alongside curvy hips and thighs. A set of chains around Anastasiya’s waist are also particularly eye-catching. They afford a dominatrix feel, however less so than Anastasiya’s black leather corset donned two days ago, per her Instagram update.

Given the eye-popping reds from today’s outfit, the model seems to have chosen an apt background. Stark whites from segmented pillars and the window sill against which she is leaning provide the perfect contrast – the natural daylight pouring in also seems to have given Kvitko a reason to wear shades. Looking into the distance with her plump pout slightly ajar, AK mostly seems expressionless. Her fans are proving otherwise. One left their thoughts in a comment.

“So breathtakingly stunning omg suchb [sic] a goddess”

Another called Kvitko a “Chanel Bandit.” While the “bandit” element seems self-explanatory, the reference to the high-end fashion label is less obvious. No Chanel logo is visible.

Anastasiya’s caption thanked her photographer and stylist. It’s also name-dropped a “place” – Kvitko was shot at the fancy Picasso Of Malibu estate. Despite starting out in Russia, this sensation’s fame has taken her to the U.S. Kvitko’s “dominatrix” snap taken yesterday came with a Malibu, Califonia, geotag. Frequent updates from palm-fringed beaches or infinity pools likewise point toward the Russian frequently being outside of her birthplace.

With curves that rival those of Kim Kardashian herself, Anastasiya is proving more than just a lookalike. Her cleavage-flaunting updates come complete with all-around femininity, although her willingness to flaunt it lays common ground – the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for embracing her womanly physique.

There are, however, notable elements setting the two women apart. Aside from one being American and the other being Russian, there’s a distinct disparity in their respective fashion choices. Kim’s high-end Fendi and Versace looks take on a more affordable aspect from Kvitko. The odd designer bag will be spotted on AK’s feed, but outfits largely come with a Fashion Nova shout-out.

Today’s outfit doesn’t come credited. It does, however, come as popular. The snap had racked up over 15,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted.