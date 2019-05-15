Lamar Odom Admits He Misses Khloe Kardashian, Wants To Reconnect

Lamar Odom is opening up about his past drug abuse — and his marriage to former wife, Khloe Kardashian — in his brand new memoir, Darkness to Light.

According to People, inside the pages of the book, the retired NBA player expresses that he misses his relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Odom also writes that he’s sorry for how he treated her during their marriage.

“I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with,” Lamar told the magazine, adding that he hid his infidelity and cocaine addiction from his then-wife.

“For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I’ve ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually. At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her,” Lamar writes in the book.

Odom goes on to reveal that he was incredibly skilled at hiding his addiction from Kardashian, claiming that he eventually couldn’t handle his addiction, diminishing career, and depression weighing on him.

Following an overdose that nearly took his life back in 2015, Lamar Odom says that Khloe Kardashian was by his side, making him believe that her love for him must have been unconditional.

The basketball player goes on to say that he hopes that he and Khloe can eventually become friends again, and that he can reconnect with her family as well, revealing that he misses the famous brood.

Meanwhile, since their split, Kardashian has had other turmoil in her life. She began dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, and announced that she was pregnant with his child.

Just hours before giving birth to the couple’s daughter, True, in 2018, Tristan was busted cheating on the reality star. Khloe stayed with her baby daddy in hopes of keeping her family together. Nearly one year later, they split when he was allegedly unfaithful to her again — this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when Lamar began playing basketball again last summer, Khloe was said to be very proud of him for cleaning up his life and moving on after his overdose.

A source told HollywoodLife at the time that while Khloe has moved on, she’ll always have love for Lamar.

