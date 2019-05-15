Farrah Abraham Reacts To Jenelle Evans’ CPS Drama, Encourages ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star To Split From Husband David

Farrah Abraham doesn't think Jenelle Evans' kids are safe.

Farrah Abraham hopes Jenelle Evans will leave her husband, David Eason, as he continues to be investigated for killing their family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

During a new interview, the former Teen Mom OG star, who lost her role on the series in 2017 as a result of her work in the adult entertainment, gave her thoughts about the safety of Evans’ three children and mentioned reports claiming CPS could remove each and every one of the children from her home.

“When CPS is already on watch and been involved in the past, it is not a surprise with violence on the property that the child cannot return to the property,” Abraham told Hollywood Life on May 15. “As a mother, these are all signs to separate and get to a healthier and happier place, if it’s not safe for her kids then make a change.”

According to Abraham, Eason should be behind bars and far away from Evans and her children, including 9-year-old Jace, 4-year-old Kaiser, and 2-year-old Ensley, who is the one child they share.

“That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable,” she said earlier this month after news first broke in regard to the death of Nugget.

The outlet also revealed Evans was “furious” after her middle child, Kaiser, was taken from her and put in the care of the child’s grandmother.

As fans of the Teen Mom franchise have likely heard, Evans has been dealing with a ton of backlash ever since Eason killed their dog and was also fired from her role on Teen Mom 2 due to his shocking behavior. Still, despite the many warnings from her concerned fans, Evans has stuck by her husband.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine after her firing, Evans opened up about MTV’s decision to let her go and admitted that she saw her firing coming. She then revealed that she was committed to her marriage to Eason and planning to do whatever it took to fix their relationship after the death of their family pet.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans admitted. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward,” she shared.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.