Taylor Swift Regrets Joe Jonas Romance Drama On ‘Ellen’

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor Swift spoke about her teen angst after breaking up with singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers, revealing that there were some actions she took after their relationship ended that she regrets.

“Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift said to the talk show host. “That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We [Jonas and I] laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.”

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated in 2008 for three months, from July through August. The couple famously split after Jonas dumped her in a 25-second phone call, claimed Swift during an appearance on DeGeneres’ show. Swift reportedly spoke of their relationship and her feelings for the former teen singing superstar in several songs, specifically “Forever & Always,” “Last Kiss,” and “Holy Ground.”

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately. You know what, it’s like when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18…. I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!” Swift told DeGeneres at the time, as reported by People.

During Swift’s latest appearance on DeGeneres’ show, she also played a game of Burning Questions where the talk show host tried in vain to get Swift to reveal the name of her next single.

Swift did admit that she dropped some major clues for what fans can expect in the coming months in the music video for her latest collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, titled “Me!” The singer and songwriter revealed to a British radio program, Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, that there are “dozens” of references hidden within her music video that have not yet been discovered by fans.

Turns out there's DOZENS more references to find in @taylorswift13's ME! music video ???????? *puts detective hat back on* ???? https://t.co/du34QSITuE pic.twitter.com/3Sl2f7xxRX — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 7, 2019

Swift also revealed that there are some obvious references that could be deciphered by eagle-eyed fans in the video and many that cannot be. Swift’s fans will not see some of the most deeply embedded clues she dropped until Swift takes her show on the road once again to tour.

Today, both Jonas and Swift are happy and in stable relationships. Jonas married Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in May, shortly after the Billboard Music Awards, in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. As for Swift, she has been in a longterm relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since 2017.

Swift’s seventh album does not have either a title nor a release date as of yet.