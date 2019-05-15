Paris Hilton Says Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Lame’ & ‘Embarrassing’ During Interview With Andy Cohen

Paris Hilton doesn’t hold back. The actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, where she got real about her feelings toward Lindsay Lohan during a game of “Plead the Fifth.” As fans know, Hilton and Lohan have had a rocky friendship for over a decade, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when Hilton had a few not-so-nice things to say about her fellow actress.

One of the questions Cohen asked Hilton in “Plead the Fifth” — a game where guests are given three personal questions but can only skip one — was if she could say “three nice things” about Lohan, according to E! News.

“She’s beyond,” the singer said of the Mean Girls actress with a bit of hesitation, before quickly adding “lame” and “embarrassing” to the mix.

Hilton and Lohan’s drama dates back to 2006 when the two stars had their infamous night out with Britney Spears. The three were photographed sitting in a car together one night, looking a bit disheveled after a night of fun and partying. As Hilton revealed in December, though, the evening didn’t go exactly how it was pictured.

The “Turn It Up” singer revealed during another interview with Cohen, this time on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, that Lohan hadn’t been invited to go out with Spears and Hilton in the first place.

“We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows and we were at an afterparty and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home,” she explained, according to Us Weekly. “And then [Lindsay] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater. She just, like, squeezed in.”

Rather than kicking the Parent Trap actress out of her car in front of the paparazzi, Hilton said she drove Lohan home that evening.

While the two stars had once been very close friends, the pair had a falling out in 2006 when Lohan started dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos.

“[Lindsay] is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people,” Hilton told Cohen.

Lohan did try to reconcile their differences in 2017 by inviting both Hilton and Spears to her birthday party in Greece, but neither attended. Hilton made it clear a year later that her feud with the Freaky Friday star was still strong when she called her a “pathological liar” on Instagram, People reported.