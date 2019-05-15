‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 6 Spoilers: Reality Steve Confirms Location, Shares Latest Casting Rumors

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette just premiered, but fans are already starting to speculate about what will go down during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Quite a few ladies from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season will be there, as will many of Hannah’s castoffs. Now, spoiler king Reality Steve is sharing the latest tidbits he’s been hearing about the upcoming season.

In his latest blog post, Reality Steve noted that Bachelor in Paradise will again be based at Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico. Not long ago, he had said that he was hearing rumors that the filming location might shift somewhere else. Now, however, he says he has confirmed it’s back in the same spot as the previous four years.

Filming for Bachelor in Paradise is slated to begin during the first week of June, and it usually wraps up in about three weeks. The Season 6 cast is not fully pinned down yet, but Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that there are some relatively solid tidbits available now.

Perhaps the biggest spoiler Reality Steve has at the moment is that franchise veteran Chris Bukowski is apparently considering joining the cast. For those who watched the recent Bachelorette reunion show and found it interesting that Bukowski was a part of that and talked about his many previous appearances, it now looks like there may have been a reason for that.

“I’m hearing Chris Bukowski is coming out of retirement and will be on Paradise this season, making it the 6th season he’s appeared on, which would be 2 more than any other contestant.”

Why would Bukowski decide to come out of “retirement” at this point, especially after making such a big deal about being done with reality television? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers don’t reveal anything more than that yet, and it may end up being that Chris decides not to do the upcoming season. However, fans might wonder if there’s a gal likely to participate whom Chris is particularly interested in meeting.

The Inquisitr recently detailed that Demi Burnett seems virtually guaranteed to be on the cast. She will likely have plenty of familiar faces there with her, as there is no doubt that quite a few other ladies from Colton’s season will be there too.

For example, it seems likely that Hannah Godwin will be there. In addition, The Inquisitr detailed that others like Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, Kirpa Sudick, Onyeka Ehie, and several other Bachelor castoffs will probably be in Mexico filming at some point.

Reality Steve’s spoilers had previously mentioned that former Bachelor contestant Whitney Fransway was a rumored cast member. However, he says that now seems to have changed.

Whitney may not be there, but it sounds like other veterans from earlier seasons like Blake Horstmann, Kristina Schulman, Dean Unglert, Jordan Kimball, and Danielle Lombard are still in the tentative mix of things.

The Season 6 cast should be pinned down fairly soon, with filming taking place in just a few weeks. There will be plenty of Brown’s guys there too, but ABC will try to keep some of those names under wraps while they are still on-air throughout Hannah’s journey.

Last summer was especially successful in terms of couples emerging from Bachelor in Paradise. Will Season 6 find the same level of success? Additional spoilers should emerge soon, and fans should have a lot to look forward to with this one when it premieres on Monday, July 29.