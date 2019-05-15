CMT Awards Promise To Deliver Biggest, Most Entertaining Show Ever To Country Music Fans

The CMT Awards promise to deliver the most exciting show ever, chock full of performances in a night of big stars and even bigger performances to country music fans, reports Entertainment Tonight. The announcement of the lineup of music superstars is being billed as one of the biggest in the industry, according to the channel’s official show site, showcasing a who’s who in the world of country music.

The show will be broadcast from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be hosted by two-time CMT Award-winner Little Big Town. The band hosted the channel’s annual awards, devoted to country music’s best artists, in 2018 as well.

The show’s official website listed the first of many performers for the evening, including Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Thomas Rhett.

The site reported that even more superstars will be revealed in the days leading up to the big show.

Carrie Underwood, who has won the most honors in the history of the CMT Awards with 18 trophies won over the past 14 years since she first burst onto the country music scene in 2005 as the winner of American Idol, is nominated in two categories this year, including video of the year for the tune “Cry Pretty.”

The nominations for the 2019 CMT Music Awards are as follows, as reported by CNN.

Video Of The Year

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson, “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne, “Burning Man”

Eric Church, “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line, “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris, “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band, “Someone I Used To Know”

Male Video Of The Year

Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church, “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert, “Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown, “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney, “Get Along”

Luke Bryan, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett, “Life Changes”

Female Video Of The Year

Brandi Carlile, “The Joke”

Carly Pearce, “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood, “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris, “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert, “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video Of The Year

Brothers Osborne, “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line, “Simple”

LOCASH, “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae, “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift, “Babe”

Group Video Of The Year

Eli Young Band, “Love Ain’t”

LANCO, “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town, “Summer Fever”

Midland, “Burn Out”

Old Dominion, “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band, “Someone I Used To Know”

Breakthrough Video Of The Year

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen, “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis, “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny, “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June, “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes, “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video Of The Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Charles Kelley, “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne, “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert, “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift, “Babe”

CMT Performance Of The Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young. “Motownphilly” (from CMT Crossroads)

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges, “Beautiful Crazy” (from CMT Crossroads)

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor, “Let You Be Right” (from CMT Crossroads)

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Gladys Knight, “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes, “Keep Me In Mind” (from CMT Crossroads)

Entertainment Tonight reported that there are currently 14 acts up for Video of the Year. The top five nominees will then be voted on by fans, who will be able to use the network’s official Twitter account to crown their winner. Voting for all of the awards opens Tuesday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs live on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.