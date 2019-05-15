Jordyn Woods’ Latest Picture Has Instagram Seeing ‘Why Tristan Wanted’ Her

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram update is giving her fans a lot to talk about. The 21-year-old has taken to the platform for a decidedly fuss-free update – her fans, however, are the ones making a fuss.

On May 15, Woods posted a picture of her face. The snap shows the model shot close up. Void of glam, Jordyn is seen in a low-frills moment. Her black scoop-neck top comes accessorized only by pendant earrings and a chain bracelet. With sunlight pouring across her face, Woods is sporting natural beauty. Her cheeks are rosy, but something suggests that the flush isn’t the result of a makeup brush. Likewise low-key is Jordyn’s hair. The model appears to have ditched her signature straightened locks in favor of natural curls. With nothing but a nondescript backdrop of mirrors and indoor furnishings, today’s picture shows the model channeling Instagram’s much-adored simplicity. Jordyn’s caption has even pointed toward it.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts. One seemed hell-bent on dragging Woods back into her February scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, per their comment.

“I see why Tristan wanted U”

A separate user name-dropped another famous face, albeit a baby, per their words.

“Stormi as an adult”

Both proved to be among the most-liked comments.

Laced with salaciousness as the Thompson-related comment was, it did make a valid a point. Woods is proving quite the stunner. Comparisons to Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, likely stem from the hair situation. Stormi is known for her tight curls.

Woods largely appears to have moved on from the February scandal that made her name front-page news. While the model’s Red Table Talk admission comes quoted by Harper’s Bazaar, Jordyn “kissing” Khloe’s now-ex, Tristan, is less talked about than it was. Fans of Kim Kardashian’s younger sister are also likely aware that Khloe does not resent Woods for the breakdown of her relationship. As People reports, the 34-year-old Good American founder took to Twitter to air her thoughts in March.

Loading...

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault”

Responses to today’s fan comment regarding Tristan mostly generated laughter. Laughing cry-face emoji were left by several users alongside comments of “lol” and “lmao.” Elsewhere, Jordyn was praised for rocking natural beauty. The model was called a “black queen” and encouraged to “embrace” her roots.

Clearly, for some, mentioning Khloe’s ex proved too tempting to resist.