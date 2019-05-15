That ‘Sexiest Accents’ Survey Was Not Exactly Scientific

A list was released earlier this week seeking to rank the sexiest accents in the United States, from least sexy to most. Released by an outfit called Big Seven Travel on their website and widely distributed in the media, the survey ranked “Texan” the sexiest accent, followed by “Bostonian,” New York, “Mainer” and Chicago.

The rankings list “Long Islander” as the least sexy accent, followed by New Jersey, “Minnesotan” and “Alaskan.”

The accents survey has been picked up widely throughout the media, especially local media in the cities and states that rank especially high or low in the survey, giving local news stations and newspapers the opportunity about whether the ranking of their own regional accent is “sexy” enough.

The survey comes from Big Seven Travel, which is not a research firm or polling outfit, but rather a company that “creates original content across our three brands – travel, food, and hotels – for a mobile-first, millennial audience,” per its website. The company, per its Twitter, is based in Dubai, of all places.

Big Seven also recently put out a listing on its website of the sexiest accents in the world, ranking Kiwi sexiest, followed by South African and Irish, with Croatian ranked 50th, followed by Romanian and Thai.

The original article lists the methodology as follows: “Following on from sample survey results of our 1.5million social audience, we have the official ranking of the sexiest – and least sexy – accents in the USA.”

Where would you rank the #LongIsland accent in terms of sexiness? https://t.co/qXZ8xpvS1c — News12LI (@News12LI) May 15, 2019

While it’s likely there’s no scientific way to quantify the sexiest of accents, the survey is not scientific, nor does it carry any academic weight. The purpose of the survey appears to be to draw attention to the survey itself while beefing up the “In The Media” section of Big Seven Travel‘s website. And on that, it has undoubtedly succeeded.

It’s far from a rare occasion for a survey or ranking that was produced in a non-scientific manner to go viral and be treated differently from its original purpose. One example was the “Gender-Neutral Santa” panic of late 2018. Per The Inquisitr, a graphics company put out a survey asking about proposed their changes to the iconography of Santa Claus, including such ideas as Santa carrying an iPhone, riding in a limousine, and being female or gender-neutral.

The vast majority of the survey respondents voted against any changes to Santa, and the graphics company wouldn’t have had the power to change the look of Santa, and almost certainly only put out the survey to show off their graphics capabilities. But nevertheless, the survey still led to outraged headlines around the world that “they” want to change Santa to become gender-neutral.