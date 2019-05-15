‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals Her Baby Girl Could Be A Little Person

Tori Roloff is answering all the pregnancy questions. Just days after the Little People, Big World star announced she is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Zach Roloff, she took to her Instagram Stories to do a Q&A about everything from pregnancy symptoms to favorite baby products. Among the questions asked was if the baby would also be a little person, to which Tori said there is a chance.

Tori kicked off the Q&A session with a sweet photo of her and Zach, both dressed in all black, holding up her sonogram. Along with the photo, she added Instagram’s Questions sticker and wrote, “Ask me all the baby questions!”

The first question Tori received asked, “Odds that it will be a LP?”

In a short and simple response, Tori said, “50/50.”

As fans know, Tori and Zach’s son Jackson, 2, did inherit achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, from his father. There is a chance that the couple’s daughter may inherit the condition as well. However, only 20 percent of achondroplasia cases are inherited, while the majority (80 percent) is the result of a new mutation in the family, according to Children’s National Health System.

Tori also opened up about her pregnancy symptoms so far. When one fan asked how she is feeling, she explained that did go through a rough period between the sixth and ninth week, but she is hoping for an “energy boost” in the second trimester. She added that her second pregnancy as a whole has been “a lot harder” than her first.

“I had no symptoms with J[ackson] other than egg aversions. I’ve got all the symptoms this time,” she said.

Despite her struggles so far, Tori is still thrilled to have a baby girl. A fan later asked how excited she is to be welcoming a girl into the world, to which the reality star said, “I screamed. And cried.”

Tori and Zach announced in a press statement on Monday along with a series of photos that they are expecting a girl in November. The couple even included Jackson in the adorable shots. They crouched down beside Jackson, who wore jeans, sneakers, and a white baseball T-shirt as he clapped his hands excitedly with a huge smile on his face. Tori and Zach held out the sonogram in front of him.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the stars told Us Weekly. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”