‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Paul Struggles To Do The Right Thing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 16, bring Victor doing what Victor does best. Plus, Paul agonizes over a tough choice while Dr. Nate Hastings goes after what he wants in the form of Abby Newman.

Victor (Eric Braeden) takes matters into his own hands, according to She Knows Soaps. Victor kept his secret about Adam (Mark Grossman) for weeks, if not months, and worried both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Now everything is out in the open, and Adam is in Genoa City for at least a week. The Mustache pushed his son too far in Las Vegas and tried to take things slowly once they got back home. However, this is Victor, and he is not going to allow his son to slip out of his hands. At least, not after believing he was dead (again) for nearly three years. Family is everything to Victor, and he wants his whole no matter how much Nikki and Victoria worry that Adam is a grenade that will destroy the Newman family.

Elsewhere, Paul (Doug Davidson) makes a difficult choice. He unraveled the case of Lola’s (Sasha Calle) attacker, and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) even confessed. It should be an open and shut case. However, Mia is pregnant, and right after her confession, she experienced pains and rushed to the hospital. While Mia and the baby are fine after the episode of Braxton Hicks contractions, Mia’s family is united in that they do not want the baby to be born behind bars.

Paul has a crime that he’s solved, but in Lola, he also has a victim who is not willing to press charges. Lola does not want her niece or nephew being born to a mother in prison. Plus, Lola also sees that landing in the hospital helped doctors find out about her liver problems sooner. Now Paul must decide if he wants to go forward with an unwilling victim or allow Mia to ride off into the sunset with Arturo (Jason Canela).

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominick) makes it known he’s interested in Abby (Melissa Ordway). After her heartbreak over Arturo, Abby swore off dating for a bit, but she and Nate already shared drinks and enjoyed a bit of down time together. After mourning the death of his fiancee, Nate is ready to put himself out there, and Abby is the one he wants to move forward with, but it’s possible she’s too busy with Society and her family drama to start a relationship. That might mean that Nate has to try harder.