Where Do Jax Taylor And Best Man Tom Sandoval Stand After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7?

Tom Sandoval was rumored to have lost his best man role in Jax Taylor's wedding.

Are Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval still close after filming the controversial Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion?

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Taylor and Sandoval have “patched things up” after Taylor lashed out at Sandoval for defending his nemesis, James Kennedy, throughout Season 7, even after the DJ shared an insensitive tweet about Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in December 2017 after a battle with cancer.

While rumors began swirling after the show was taped, suggesting Taylor no longer wanted Sandoval to be his best man, especially after Sandoval was absent from his first bachelor party, a source told Hollywood Life on May 13 that Sandoval has not been removed from his best man position. That said, Randall Emmett has joined Sandoval in planning Taylor’s second bachelor party, which Sandoval was initially in control of.

“Randall Emmett is in charge of planning the upcoming bachelor party, but that was part of the plan for awhile now,” the source noted.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, Sandoval continuously defended Kennedy against his co-stars, many whom he’s offended throughout the series’ run. Understandably, that made Taylor and his soon-to-be wife, Brittany Cartwright, extremely frustrated.

As fans will recall, Kennedy also lashed out at Cartwright during a night out at SUR Restaurant, where he spotlighted Taylor’s past affair with Faith Stowers for all to hear.

“The reunion as filmed months ago (end of March) and Jax felt like Sandoval needed to have his back more when it came to the drama with James,” the Hollywood Life source revealed.

Meanwhile, the source continued, “Sandoval likes to see both sides of the coin. He feels that although James has made several mistakes, he is often misunderstood and mistreated.”

Although Taylor and Sandoval are on opposite sides of the fence when it comes to their feelings towards Kennedy, they have reportedly “totally moved on” from the drama they faced at the reunion and are now looking forward to Taylor’s second bachelor party.

As for the members of Cartwright’s bridal party, a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have been included in her lineup, including Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Stassi Schroeder. The reality star also named Katie Maloney as her matron of honor.

To see more of Taylor, Sandoval, and their co-stars, don’t miss the final episode of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion this Monday night, May 20, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.